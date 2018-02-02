40 Days for Life to launch prayer vigil Feb. 13

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

This coming Lent, from Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, to Sunday, March 25, the Diocese of Nashville will begin its annual spring 40 Days for Life campaign.



The campaign, which consists of 40 days of prayer, fasting, and community action to bring an end to abortion, will begin with an opening Mass at the Church of the Assumption in Nashville at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, followed by a candlelight vigil outside Planned Parenthood.



“We’re very excited to get started,” said Jeff Coleman, a parishioner at St. Christopher Church in Dickson and director of the Nashville campaign. “Steve Karlen, the director of the United States 40 Days for Life office, is speaking at the candlelight vigil. It’s going to be a great night and hopefully lots of people join us.”



The first 40 Days for Life campaign was held in 2004 in College Station, Texas, after a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic had opened in the area six years earlier. Christian pro-life leaders from across the city had protested the clinic even before it opened, and felt helpless fighting against it.



Inspired by Sacred Scripture, using 40-day timeframes throughout salvation history to bring about powerful change in people’s lives, the protestors launched a 40-day, 960-hour non-stop campaign of prayer and fasting to change the hearts of the clinic’s patrons and employees.



They looked to the Old Testament in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land.”



In the first campaign, College Station’s abortion rate dropped 28 percent. It has since spread to six continents around the world, with more than 13,000 lives saved, 86 abortion clinics shut down, and 154 abortion clinic employees quitting the business, according to the 40 Days for Life website.



The prayer gatherings throughout the 40 days will happen outside Planned Parenthood off Charlotte Avenue in Nashville.



The atmosphere at a 40 Days for Life event is a peaceful one, aimed at prayer and compassion towards the women and families who feel that abortion is the only way they can deal with an unwanted pregnancy, Coleman said.



“We always have sidewalk counselors accompanying us,” Coleman said. “Their job is to talk to the women who go in and talk to them about available abortion alternatives. That way, these ladies know they’re not going through a difficult situation alone.”



Other events will include a Stations of the Cross service on Saturday, March 10, and a Jericho March on Sunday, March 25, where prayer warriors re-enact the Israelis’ crumbling the walls of the city of Jericho in the Old Testament.



Coleman and other local 40 Days for Life leaders have been advertising the campaign through word of mouth. “We’ve been sending out mailings and making phone calls to different churches in and around Nashville,” he said. “We want to be sure they’re putting advertisements in their bulletins. I also have a team of people who have been alerting the priests of their parishes so they can notify their congregations.”



He noted that abortion is never the answer to dealing with an unwanted pregnancy. “There are thousands of pregnancy resource centers, maternity homes, and adoption agencies around the country to help women and children,” he said. “There are countless forms of assistance for people with special needs, if families are considering aborting their disabled babies. There are plenty of health clinics who don’t perform abortions. There’s really no shortage of help for women and families who are considering abortion. There are always other places for them to turn to instead of an abortion clinic.”



Coleman strongly encourages all who are interested to sign up, especially those who otherwise might hesitate to go. “Forty Days for Life is open to Christians of all denominations,” he said. “As Catholics and as Christians, we shouldn’t be afraid to step outside our comfort zones and speak out on this issue. It is a matter a life of death, and we need to make our voices heard.



“Jesus said that whatever we do to the least of His brothers and sisters, we’ve done to Him. The unborn are the least among us and have no one to stand up for them,” Coleman added. “We need to defend them because they can’t speak for themselves.”



Those who want to sign up can do so at 40daysforlife.com/local-campaigns/nashville.



