40 Days for Life to offer prayerful witness against abortion

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

Garrett Woodside, a young participant at the Fall 2016 40 Days for Life rally, colors in a pro-life sign. 40 Days for Life is a semi-annual campaign that encourages 40 days of prayers in an effort to end abortion. It begins later this month in Nashville.

Abortion ultimately is a local problem, and therefore, requires a local solution, according to Shawn Carney, national director for 40 Days for Life, a global, pro-life prayer-centered campaign that helps organize local rallies and prayer vigils in the spring and fall.This fall, the Nashville campaign will kick off 40 days of prayer outside the Planned Parenthood clinic at 412 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. with a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26. The Nashville coordinator, Jeff Coleman, encourages everyone to just show up and pray.Why? Because prayerful, peaceful presence in front of abortion clinics matters, pro-life leaders say. The numbers – and the lives saved – prove it. And today there are probably more pro-life supporters joining forces than ever before, organizers say.“This spring, a lot more people signed up for 40 Days for Life and we had more moms with babies show up,” said Coleman. At least 50 people signed up for the rally and more than 100 showed up for the Jericho March.The movement is growing both on a national and international level, according to Carney. Pro-life leaders in other countries see the effect 40 Days for Life is having in the United States and are looking to start their own campaigns. This fall, for the first time, a 40 Days campaign will take place in Taiwan. 40 Days for Life now has a presence in 24 countries.“The great temptation from the devil is: Is this doing any good?” Carney said. But the numbers that 40 Days for Life has recorded in its 10 years of campaigns, spending 40 days in prayer in front of abortion clinics, say that it is.Spring 2017 was the largest spring campaign they’ve ever has with 100,000 participants worldwide, according to the 40 Days for Life website, and Carney anticipates the upcoming campaign will be the biggest fall session ever.“In four and a half decades, the opposition to abortion is at an all-time high,” Carney said. “And Planned Parenthood is at an all-time low.”40 Days for Life sees success in the number of lives saved from abortion, and the number of women and babies who approach them during rallies. Some women tell them that their prayerful presence helped changed their minds about having an abortion, and then they introduce them to their babies.Organizers don’t know how many more abortions were averted that they don’t hear about.In the spring 2017 campaign alone, according to 40 Days for Life’s national office, 637 lives were saved from abortion, 13 clinic workers quit their jobs, and nine abortion clinics closed.Those results mirror the success in Nashville, according to Coleman. More mothers with babies are showing up at the rallies and are a powerful presence.“Women (going to the clinic) will approach moms with babies and talk to them when they wouldn’t come up to me,” Coleman said. These one-on-one conversations can lead abortion-minded women to reconsider, he said.“It’s always finance,” Coleman said, referring to one of the most common reasons women cite for abortion. “Poverty is no excuse. If it were, we wouldn’t be here.”Jesus Christ was born into poverty, he noted. Rarely does a young couple starting a family have much money, he recalled from his own experience. If being able to financially support a child is a serious concern for the pregnant woman, resources are available, he said.Pregnancy resources are available through Heartbeat International and Care Net by going to their respective websites and plugging in a zip code. Additionally, in Nashville, Mulier Care’s Pregnancy Help Center provides ultrasounds, counseling, material assistance, and more for women in need. Hope Clinic for Women also offers a range of services for women facing unplanned pregnancies.While the 40 Days for Life blue bus won’t be rolling into Nashville this year, it will hit 375 cities in 25 countries starting in Philadelphia. Carney said Nashville is one of 40 Days for Life’s best campaigns, because of its “great leadership.”The Nashville 40 Days for Life campaign has plenty of events scheduled and Coleman is asking all pro-life people to consider spending time in prayer outside the Planned Parenthood clinic. During 40 Days for Life, which officially begins in Nashville Sept. 27, someone will be outside the clinic praying 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Coleman encourages everyone to come to pray. It might be a short prayer, a rosary, or fasting during a lunch hour, to offer up that sacrifice in prayer to change the mind of women considering abortion, or to convert the clinic workers.There are many opportunities, all taking place outside Planned Parenthood:• Sept. 26 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Vigil.• Oct. 14, noon, Jericho March.• Nov. 14, 2 p.m. Stations of the Cross.People will be praying at the clinic 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Nov. 13.“We are not a protest group,” Coleman said. “We’re a prayer group. That’s the first thing people need to understand. We’re here to bring prayer and peace to the clinic.”Those gathered in prayer are not expected to approach patients or clinics workers. In fact, attendees are required to stay in public places, such as the sidewalk and do not go onto Planned Parenthood property.If someone is unable to come out to the site, Coleman suggests organizing a prayer group at a home or church.“In the 10 years I’ve been involved, there have been no incidences of violence against us,” he said. However, the prayer warriors might encounter drive-by hecklers. At first, when hecklers drive by, those praying peacefully might be startled, Coleman said, but he wrote a prayer to help give perspective.“They are misguided,” Coleman said of the hecklers. “They need our prayers too.”Besides, Coleman said, “Jesus Christ was persecuted way worse than anything that has ever happened in that parking lot.”