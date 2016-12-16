A Christmas message from Bishop Choby

“And Mary kept all these things reflecting on them in her heart.” (Luke 2:19)

My Dear People of God,These words found in the Gospel according to St. Luke describes the effect that the message of shepherds had on Mary when they related that an angel of the Lord had told them: “Today in the city of David a Savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord.” In response to this good news, Mary reflects on it all in her heart.The upcoming season of Christmas presents all of us with the opportunity to follow the example of the Mother of Our Lord.We have received Good News, God has fulfilled His promise to send a Savior to us. He comes with words of peace, mercy, and forgiveness. “Take my yoke upon your shoulders and learn from me,” He says. “For I am gentle and humble of heart.”This humility first reveals itself in the setting of Our Lord’s birth. He has a stable for His first home and a feeding trough for His first bed.He, through whom all things were made and for whom all things were made, comes to us in the state of total vulnerability as a child.This holy season with its themes of birth and life and light summons us and invites us to seek the Lord as did the shepherds and wise men. His love which is the source of our hope and joy is the treasure worth seeking.As you rejoice in the celebration of the Incarnation of God’s love, may you be renewed by His grace.Wishing you and your loved ones a Blessed Christmas and New Year, I amSincerely in Christ,Most Reverend David R. ChobyBishop of Nashville