A Christmas message from Bishop Spalding

by Bishop Spalding

On the Cover: A statue of the Virgin Mary and the infant Jesus at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville personifies the meaning of the Christmas season. Photo by Rick Musacchio

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,Greetings in the joy of our coming Lord,The celebration of our Lord Jesus’ birth gives us a new chance to reflect on and rejoice in the enormous gift that we have received from God. If we let him, Jesus enters and transforms our lives so that through Him we journey toward the fullness of the life of eternal joy in heaven that is the hope and promise of His birth.In my first year as bishop there have been many blessings, but along with those blessings, there have been many challenges. Together, we give thanks for the blessings and ask for God’s help in the challenges. You have welcomed me with open arms, and I feel very much at home. May we continue work to make our parishes prosper as we build up the Body of Christ in the world.This Christmas season as we come together in the joy and love of Christ, please know of my daily prayers for the people of Middle Tennessee.May the blessings of our almighty Lord descend upon you and all the members of our families, parishes, and communities in this Christmas season.Sincerely in Christ,Most Reverend J. Mark SpaldingBishop of Nashville