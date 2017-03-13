A message from Bishop Choby

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

As you know, Bishop Choby has moved out of Saint Thomas West Hospital, and continues to receive treatment. His condition remains about the same. Rest is an essential part of his treatment, and therefore he can have no visitors. I will send a further update if and when that status changes.



He asked me to share the following message with everyone.



Rick Musacchio



Dear Friends,



I very much appreciate all of the prayers during my injury. I have so enjoyed our visits over the years and hope that after my extended period of convalescence, we can resume those visits. While I would love to visit with each and every one of you and truly appreciate your travel to see me, I ask that instead you continue to keep me in your prayers.



Together let us look forward to better days through improving weather, as well as better times though my improved health.



Bishop David R. Choby

