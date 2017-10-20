A message from Father Mike Johnston

by Father Mike Johnston

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace” This powerful prayer by St. Francis of Assisi inspires us to use our voices to call for peace and demonstrate our love for our neighbor, no matter a person’s race, background, country of origin or faith tradition. I lend my voice to the many speaking out in Middle Tennessee to decry the hatred and intolerance of certain groups against the most vulnerable among us.



We have learned that groups of white nationalists plan public gatherings in communities in our diocese later this month. Their message is not one of peace and tolerance, but rather it is one that seeks to divide us and demean the dignity and respect of men, women and children who have survived intolerable conditions, trauma and extreme violence. On behalf of the Catholic community of the Diocese of Nashville, I ask for your prayers that the hearts and minds of these individuals be changed through the loving presence of the Holy Spirit. Our neighbors, some who have come to us as refugees, only ask to live in peace. Let us not allow the voice of hate to overshadow the message of Jesus Christ to love our neighbor as our self – may we keep God’s commandment at the forefront of everything we do.



Sincerely, Father Mike Johnston