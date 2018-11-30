by Andy Telli

St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro is getting ready for Advent, which begins on Sunday, Dec. 2. Anne Plüs, left, parish sacramentalist, and Dianne Jackson, director of parish administration, put up Advent wreaths on the doors of the church.

Catholics around the world are once again entering the Advent season, which starts on Sunday, Dec. 2. It is a time of preparation for Christmas.



“Advent is about making space for Jesus,” said Joan Watson, director of faith formation for the Diocese of Nashville.



It’s not as dark as the Church’s other season of preparation, Lent, she said.



“We want to embrace Christmas, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Watson said. “We need to bring it back to the joyful anticipation. Like a pregnant woman, we need to make space like a mother making space in her life for the new child.



“It’s a joyful waiting,” Watson said.



Advent is a time to prepare for both the first coming of Christ at Christmas and the second coming that we’re still awaiting, Watson said.



But the spiritual preparation at the heart of Advent can be lost in midst of the secular run-up to Christmas, with shopping for gifts, attending Christmas parties, decorating the house.



“The funny thing about Advent is it’s hard to get people to pay attention to the second coming, especially when they’re getting ready for Christmas,” Watson said.



“Advent is a season we’ve lost,” she said. “We’ve lost our understanding of these four weeks. We spend more time celebrating than preparing for Christmas. We’re not spiritually preparing.”



Catholics should use the Advent season to thank God for the gift of the Incarnation, she said. “We forget that radical mystery that God became man.”



“Christianity is really the only religion that has that,” Watson said. “For other religions, God is outside his creation. For Christianity, God becomes part of his creation through the birth of Jesus. The fact God became one of us, no other religion has that.”



The Incarnation occurs when Mary says yes to God’s will on the Feast of the Annunciation, celebrated on March 25 each year, Watson explained. “It remains private for nine months. Christmas is when the Incarnation becomes public, first to the shepherds” and then to the rest of the world as Christ revealed his identity his life.



The Incarnation is also an event that leads to Christ’s crucifixion and his resurrection. “Christmas reminds us that our God came to save us, and God came to die for us,” Watson said. “The shadow of the cross is over the Incarnation.”



That connection is made in Christmas carols such as “What Child Is This” and “We Three Kings,” Watson said. One of the verses in “What Child Is This” reads: “Why lies He in such mean estate, where ox and donkeys are feeding? Good Christians, fear, for sinners here the silent Word is pleading. Nails, spears shall pierce him through, the cross he bore for me, for you. Hail, hail the Word made flesh, the Babe, the Son of Mary.”



In “We Three Kings”, “the myrrh verse is really dark,” said Watson: “Myrrh is mine: Its bitter perfume, breaths a life of gathering gloom. Sorrowing, sighing, bleeding, dying, sealed in the stone-cold tomb.”



The Nativity scenes that decorate so many homes and churches in the weeks before Christmas can also be a reminder of the Incarnation, Watson said.



St. Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first Nativity scene to place the emphasis on the worship of Christ rather than on gift-giving and materialism.



“The Nativity is a scene we can see and touch what God does for us,” Watson said. “We need those physical reminders of God’s love. … We have St. Francis to thank for that reminder of God’s love.”



There are many things people can do during Advent to prepare themselves spiritually for Christmas, Watson said.



“We think about doing stuff for Lent,” she said. “We should think of what we can do for Advent.”



The traditional Lenten practices of prayer, fasting and alms giving are also appropriate for Advent, Watson said, though they don’t have to be as intense as during Lent.



“Maybe pray a decade of the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary every day during Advent,” she said. “That’s something everyone could do.”



St. Rose of Lima parish staffers Dianne Jackson and Anne Plüs prepare the tabernacle in the sanctuary for Advent. Photo by Andy Telli

People can read Scripture more during the season, Watson said. For example, families could read the Nativity narratives in the Gospels of Mark and Luke together and talk about them.



Families could also read secular literature like Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” or O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi,” which have important lessons about the true meaning of Christmas, Watson said.



There are traditional practices that can help focus the attention on the spiritual preparation of the season, such as lighting the candles of an Advent wreath on the four Sundays of Advent, “calling to mind that Christmas is getting closer,” Watson said.



Fasting can also be part of people’s Advent preparations, Watson said. But it doesn’t have to be solely about food. “Fasting is about opening our hearts in a way Jesus can fill,” she said.



That might mean finding ways to step away from the secular celebration of the holiday season for regular, brief periods to focus on Christ, Watson said.



And shifting our focus toward others is an important way to prepare for Christmas, Watson said. “Christmas is a time we think of the needy,” she said, and finding opportunities to help those in need is another way to prepare for Christ’s coming.



After Advent, the Church embarks on an extended celebration of Christmas, Watson said.



“We’ve lost the idea that Christmas lasts as long as it does,” Watson said. “People now think the 12 days of Christmas are the 12 days before Christmas.”



“So often we go back to our everyday life” on Dec. 26, she added.



But for the Church, Christmas continues. First there is the Octave of Christmas, the eight days that begin with Christmas and end with the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God on Jan. 1.



“We’re celebrating Christmas all eight days,” Watson said of the Church.



After the Octave of Christmas is over, the Christmas season continues through the Feast of the Baptism of Jesus, which this year falls on Jan. 13.



“Christmas is the feast of God’s love,” Watson said. “He sent his son, and he sent his son to die for us, which is a great gift.”







Editor’s note: Watson’s office produces the “Three Minute Theology” video series to discuss various aspects of Church teaching and history. Several address topics related to Advent and Christmas.

To view them visit: https://youtu.be/WcCXtI1BO2w for a discussion of Advent; https://youtu.be/FPPp_8gIwl8 for a discussion of Guadete Sunday, the third Sunday of Advent; and https://youtu.be/cwLJgJ-GilM for a discussion of the Creche. People can also visit 3minutetheology.com and search for those topics.



