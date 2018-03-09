After five years, pope leading Church on a mission

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Pope Francis made a highly anticipated visit to the U.S. in the fall of 2015, traveling to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. He was the first pope to address a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. After his address on Sept. 24, 2015, he offered a blessing to the crowd assembled on the West Front Lawn from the Speaker’s Balcony. Tennessee Register file photo by Rick Musacchio

Bishop J. Mark Spalding was pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Louisville on March 13, 2013.



“I was sitting in the rectory when the news flash came across that they had seen the white smoke and we had a new pope,” Bishop Spalding said. “Myself and another priest who had been assigned to Holy Trinity sat down and watched as the whole world watched.”



Father Phillip Halladay was a seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville studying in Rome. He was with several other seminarians and Msgr. Owen Campion of the diocese in St. Peter’s Square awaiting word from the College of Cardinals.



“It was so amazing when the white smoke came up and everybody realized it was white,” Father Halladay said. “The whole crowd just kind of edged forward like on a conveyor belt.”



“I still reflect on it, just the surrealness,” he added.



After a while, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires stepped out onto the balcony and was introduced to the world as Pope Francis.



Father Bruce Morrill, a Jesuit like Pope Francis, was in his car driving from Atlanta back to Nashville when a report came over the radio that a Jesuit had been elected pope.



Knowing that no Jesuit had ever been elected pope and of his order’s reluctance to serve in the church’s hierarchy, “I said out loud to myself, ‘Well that’s not right,’” said Father Morrill, the Edward A. Malloy Professor of Catholic Studies at Vanderbilt Divinity School. “But it turned out yes it was right.”



In the five years since his election, Pope Francis has put his personal stamp on his pontificate, urging the Church to go out into the world, engage with it, and bring to it the mercy of Jesus Christ.



While Pope Francis’ statements on a wide range of issues, including caring for people on the margins of society, welcoming migrants, caring for the environment, family and marriage ministry and others, have been welcomed by many Catholics, others believe his statements are vague, naïve and undermine Church teaching.



“He’s been divisive in a way the previous popes hadn’t been,” said Jon Stotts, director of adult faith formation at Christ the King Church in Nashville.



By raising questions without dictating a solution, the pope is “illuminating some of the conflicts in the Church, showing the split in the Church on certain issues,” said Stotts, who holds a doctorate in religion from Vanderbilt University.



The pope wants to open up an issue for dialogue and debate without trying to steer it to a preordained conclusion, Stotts said. “He does not want to make up people’s minds for them. You can see that in the way he rails against fundamentalists of all stripes. … He trusts people to make up their minds.”



That approach of opening issues up for dialogue is very much a part of Pope Francis’ understanding of discernment as a Jesuit, Father Morrill said.



“Discernment is so central to the way Jesuits go about governance of our order and in our own lives,” Father Morrill said. “It’s about looking at what’s actually going on in people’s lives. Praying and dialoguing about what’s going on in the real world.”



Mission, mercy, margins



Pope Francis began introducing the world to his style and priorities as pope from the moment he was announced as the Church’s new shepherd.



“One of the things that jumped out … was the name he took, Francis,” Bishop Spalding said of the new pope’s choice to take the name of St. Francis of Assisi.



“There was a special leap of the heart when he chose Francis,” Bishop Spalding said. “That sent a message right up front. Not only does it send a message of the pope’s concern and interest in the poor, but it sent a secondary message. With Francis of Assisi you always have creation, so the pope was signaling his interest in the poor and for creation.”



In the five years since, Pope Francis has continually pushed the Church to accompany the poor and vulnerable in every corner of the world. His encyclical “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home,” Pope Francis tied the obligation to be good stewards of the environment with its impact on the poor and marginalized.



It was another moment from Pope Francis’ introduction that stood out to Father Morrill.



“When he came out to the balcony and introduced himself as the Bishop of Rome to the people of Rome and asked the people to pray for him, there was this long silence,” Father Morrill said. “Not even the commentators interrupted the silence. There is something charismatic about him that people would want to pray with him that way.”



During the vespers service the evening before Bishop Spalding was installed as the Bishop of Nashville, he said Pope Francis’ pontificate could be summed up in three words: mission, mercy and margins.



“Francis has been telling us to go out, engage with the world, dialogue with the world, then discern and lead the world to a better place,” Bishop Spalding said. “We use Jesus to lead us all to a better place.”



“The most used word in Francis’ vocabulary is mercy,” said Bishop Spalding. “We believe in a God that has compassion for his people, so we must be a Church that has a compassionate heart toward others.



“He immediately pushed the Church for those first two elements, mission and mercy, to have mercy to the poor, to the disenfranchised, to the wounded, the ones the world has become indifferent to and toward,” Bishop Spalding added.



The pope also has repeatedly urged the Church to go to the margins.



“To go to the margins means we will go to places that we will be uncomfortable, to bring Christ to those challenging situations,” Bishop Spalding said.



Pope Francis set an example with his first trip outside Rome to the island of Lampedusa, a popular landing site for migrants fleeing poverty and war trying to reach Europe. It’s a trip that thousands have died trying to complete.



“He came there to emphasize the Church should be here,” Bishop Spalding said.



Two documents best sum up Pope Francis’ vision for the Church and for Catholics trying to live a Christian life, Bishop Spalding said.



“Evangelii Guadium” was written after the Synod of the New Evangelization, which had been called by Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Francis took the working documents from that synod and added his own thoughts on the subject of evangelization.



“To know what encourages him, what brings joy to his life as a priest, as a bishop … you need to read ‘Evangelii Gaudium,’” Bishop Spalding said. “I see all other documents of Francis spinning out of that document.”



The second document is “Misericordiae Vultus,” the decree that announced the Year of Mercy.



“It’s only eight or nine pages but it’s beautifully written and captures Francis as pope and what he wants us to understand about God, the son of God and the gift of the Spirit,” Bishop Spalding said. “In the time of Lent it is a great document to go to for spiritual direction. The very first line of the document will take your breath away. ‘Jesus Christ is the face of the father’s mercy.’ That’s a retreat in itself.”



In shaping the vision for the future of the Diocese of Nashville, Bishop Spalding said he will be following the pope’s lead. “Mission, mercy, margins is going to be kind of like an umbrella vision that we place our own diocesan vision under,” he said.



Pastoral style



Pope Francis has also brought his pastoral style to the Chair of Peter. And he has urged priests to be close to their flocks, to be shepherds “with the smell of the sheep.”



“I think his style of being real with people is what resonates with me,” said Father Halladay, the administrator of St. Pius X Church in Nashville. “It’s something I feel we missed sometimes. … We needed to connect with people in their real lives and make theology a real possibility for them. That’s one thing Pope Francis brings to the table in his style.”



“That smell of the sheep, that’s something I try to do in a parish,” Father Halladay said. “You go out and be with people. We listen to their struggles and values and how they’re working in their lives in a real way. … It’s also showing an understanding of the difficulty of living in today’s world for people striving to live as Christians.”



“I’ve seen a parish priest’s style in his vocabulary, in the style he preaches and teaches,” Bishop Spalding said of the pope. “He sounds like a parish priest discussing the world with one of his parishioners. I’ve always had an excitement about it.”



Reforming the Curia



One mission Pope Francis took on from the beginning of his papacy has been a reform of the Curia. Reform was one of the most important issues for the College of Cardinals as they considered a new pope, Father Morrill said.



“Five years later, from everything I can read this is something he’s only made incremental progress at,” Father Morrill said. “It seems these structures are very entrenched and complex.”



“One of the strengths of the Catholic Church is its hierarchy and it’s international reach that is unequaled by any other religion,” Father Morrill said. “On the other hand, it has lent itself to … a centralized authority that breeds careerism that (Pope Francis) explicitly criticizes. …



“In the wider Church, certainly in the Northern Hemisphere and Latin America, the Catholic Church has lost a great deal of ground in moral leadership of its own membership and the broader public,” Father Morrill said. “Without correction of clericalism in the Church, we’re going to continue to see the Church really hobbled, weaker in its mission than it could be.”



The resistance Pope Francis has received from some quarters of the Church stems from a misunderstanding of his statements, Father Halladay said.



“When you grasp a real translation of what he’s saying there’s a real continuity” with previous popes, Father Halladay said.



“Our culture has a tendency to place one person against another. I believe all popes in my lifetime see themselves in continuity with their predecessor,” Bishop Spalding said.



“Each pope leads to the next,” he added. “Francis echoes Benedict in so many things. He echoes John Paul II in so many things. He echoes Paul VI in so many things.”



‘A Church on mission’



Five years into his papacy, Pope Francis remains popular with most Catholics.



“People in the pews are generally happy that he is the pope,” Stotts said.



Stotts works primarily with three groups at Christ the King: young adults looking to build their Catholic identity; people going through the RCIA process and their sponsors, both of whom are happy with the Church; and adult formation participants, who generally consider themselves more progressive.



“Across the board, everyone in those groups is happy not only that he is pope, but that Pope Francis is the public face of the Church,” Stotts said.



“Francis is interested in engaging the world. He’s intent on making sure the Church dialogues with itself and with the world. And he is accomplishing that,” Bishop Spalding said. “Sometimes it’s encouraging and sometimes it’s moving us out of our comfort zone. But that’s what it means to have a Church on mission.”