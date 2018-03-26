An Easter message from Bishop Spalding

by Bishop J. Mark Spalding

CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz

My Dear People in Christ,



We have now come to the end of our Lenten journey. During this season of Lent, we have fasted, prayed and given alms. Furthermore, we have celebrated God’s mercy in the sacrament of Reconciliation. All of these acts prepare us well for the events of Holy Week.



What a profound few days Holy Week is! We celebrate together the mysteries of our Lord’s passion, crucifixion and death, culminating with His resurrection from the dead. In the fullness of these celebrations we stand face to face with death as the consequence of sin and we see ever more clearly that our hope and salvation is in Christ who conquered sin and death.



It is the celebration of this joy throughout the Easter Season that marks the high point of the Church’s liturgical year. It gives us the spirit and the energy to fulfill our mission of sharing the Good News of God’s victory through Christ’s total gift of self. Our victory through Christ is one of light over darkness, mercy over sin, and life over death. It is through our relationship with Jesus that we find life in the Resurrection.



May the Lord in His goodness bless each of you and your families and the whole Church of Middle Tennessee with joy as we say: “Christ is risen! Yes, He is truly risen.”



Sincerely in Christ,



Most Reverend J. Mark Spalding

Bishop of Nashville





Bishop Spalding’s Holy Week schedule



This year will be the first Holy Week that Bishop J. Mark Spalding has spent in Nashville. His schedule during Holy Week includes:



Palm Sunday, March 25, 11 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



Chrism Mass, Wednesday March 28, 6 p.m., Cathedral.



Holy Thursday, March 29, Mass at 7 p.m., Cathedral.



Good Friday, March 30, Veneration of the Cross at 7 p.m., Cathedral.



Easter Vigil Mass, Saturday, March 31, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral.



Easter Mass, Sunday, April 1, 11 a.m., Cathedral.







