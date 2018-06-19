An encounter with Christ draws Deacon Stewart toward priesthood

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Deacon Anthony Stewart introduces himself at a meeting of the Catholic Business League in July 2016. Deacon Stewart, who grew up in McEwen and has been studying in Rome for the last four years, will be ordained as a priest on Saturday, June 30, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. Tennessee Register file photo by Rick Musacchio

As Deacon Anthony Stewart draws closer to his ordination as a priest on Saturday, June 30, the challenge of a life of ministry can be daunting.



“The culture at large seems to be falling away from God,” Deacon Stewart said. “But I see my mission and what God is calling me to do in the priesthood is to really be … a voice in the desert crying out offering a message of hope when people are giving up and turning to other things.



“From my own personal experiences, I can testify I’ve had a personal encounter with the God who saves and they can too. And I know it,” he added.



“Many have the misconception that life with Jesus is a life without struggle,” Deacon Stewart said. “It’s actually in that, that God comes and meets us.”



Deacon Stewart felt the call to Catholicism and the priesthood in a time of struggle and an encounter with Jesus.



As a teen, Deacon Stewart was struggling after the death of his father. His mother, who earlier converted to Catholicism at St. Patrick Church in their hometown of McEwen, made an appointment for her son to talk with the pastor at the time, Father Richard Cash.



“I just started talking with him about just life and humanity and struggles and pain, all those things human,” Deacon Stewart said. “He just kind of really opened my eyes to who Jesus really was, that he became a man, took on suffering, and he identifies with our suffering and weakness. …



“I encountered God’s mercy,” he said. “God found me and redeemed me.”



The experience drew him to the Catholic Church and a call to the priesthood. Through his discussions with Father Cash and other priests, “I began to see the magnitude of what a priest does,” Deacon Stewart said. “I really wanted to become a priest … because I felt indebted to God because he had given me the greatest gift. And I wanted to give the greatest gift too, Jesus.”



After entering the Church at the Easter Vigil in 2009 as a high school senior, he talked to Bishop David Choby about becoming a priest. Church regulations require someone to be a Catholic for two years before entering the seminary, so Deacon Stewart attended Aquinas College for two years before entering the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, for three years of study.



That was followed the last four years with study in Rome, first earning a Baccalaureate of Sacred Theology from the Pontifical College of the Holy Cross, and then a year of study toward a canon law degree at the Pontifical Gregorian University. While studying in Rome, he has been living at the North American College with other seminarians from the United States.



“It’s been a very eye-opening experience because many times I still see myself as a small-town boy from McEwen,” Deacon Stewart said. “To wake up each morning I sometimes just have to pinch myself because I’m waking up and the pope is my next door neighbor. There’s so much diversity. … I’ve gotten to see so many things … that have deepened my faith, my spirituality.”



Among those experiences has been serving at Mass with Pope Francis.



“I feel like Pope Francis’ message of mercy really converges with my conversion and my initial call,” Deacon Stewart said. “Pope Francis’ message is essentially (Jesus) finds us on the margins in our need to be healed, in our need for grace and mercy. All of us can identify with that.”



Deacon Stewart’s first assignment will be as Associate Pastor at Holy Family Church in Brentwood.



“I am very excited about that parish,” he said. “I know I will be busy. It will be a good busy. I’m sure there won’t be a shortage of opportunities to bring that message of mercy to the people of Brentwood.”



As a seminarian, Deacon Stewart already has experience working in a parish, including at St. Patrick Church in Rome, the American parish there, during the last year.



“It’s been a foretaste of what’s to come,” Deacon Stewart said. “I’ve taught CCD to third and fourth graders. … I befriended families. They took me in and shared meals together.



“The last six and seven years have been building up to those points,” he said. “Here in the last few years I’ve been able to take my intellectual studies and use them in the relationships that I’ve formed.



“People need God in relationship,” he said. In his relationships as a priest with the faithful, Deacon Stewart will be able “to give them messages of hope and to be their friend and give them a helping hand to whatever they need.”







