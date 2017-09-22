Annual Appeal for Ministries running ahead of last year

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Giving for the 2017 Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries is running ahead of the previous year’s pace.



The goal for this year’s Appeal is $1.9 million and so far the Diocese of Nashville has raised $1,088,435.33. That’s more than $150,000 ahead of last year at this time, said Sandra Jordan, director of grants and annual giving for the diocese.



“We are pleased so many people are able to contribute to the ministries supported by the Appeal,” said William Whalen, chief financial officer of the diocese. “There is so much to do to assist others.”



And a new online giving portal for donors to use in making their contributions to the Appeal is part of that success.



Among the ministries that the Appeal helps support are:



• General Ministries, which includes a diocesan assistance fund, Calvary Cemetery, Camp Marymount and prison ministry.



• Campus Ministries, which includes serving the spiritual needs of students at Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Fisk University and Meharry Medical College, Lipscomb University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University and Vanderbilt University.



• Catholic Charities Programs, which includes adoption counseling, adoption support and preservation programs, Adult Day Program/Elder Care, Caring Choices, family counseling, and pregnancy counseling.



• Chaplain Ministry, which serves the needs of people at Fort Campbell, Middle Tennessee area hospitals, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, and the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Nashville.



• Church Ministry, which includes support for the Coptic, Korean and Vietnamese communities, parish assistance and rural parishes.



• Religious Education, which includes adult formation, catechetical formation/catechist training, engaged couples formation, lifelong catechetics, religious education and the Totus Tuus catechetics program.



• Youth Ministries, which includes Catholic school assistance, CYO-Youth ministry, Saint Mary Villa Child Development Center, schools athletic office, Scouting program and SEARCH.



For this year’s Appeal, the diocese is offering another way for people to support the many ministries of the diocese: through an online giving portal.



“We are able to take credit cards online, debit cards, we can process a check online, we can take pledge payments and recurring payments,” Jordan said. “So there’s great functionality with this tool.”



The portal is available by visiting the diocesan website at www.dioceseofnashville.com and clicking on the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries link on the right side of the webpage.



From there, donors can indicate the amount they would like to give, the payment method, and the frequency of payments.



“The online capability extends to mobile devices. If you have data, you can make a gift,” Jordan said.



More and more people are conducting financial transactions online, Jordan noted. “This is the way people like to spend money,” she said. “It’s helping another generation to make a gift and support our ministries without writing a check and mailing it in. We all want to give but it’s so much easier online.”



The diocese started using the online portal last May. “People have been finding it,” Jordan said. “We have collected $15,940 in revenue thus far” for the Bishops Annual Appeal for Ministries.



The online portal will be particularly helpful to donors who prefer to wait until the end of the year to give, Jordan said. When people give online, they will immediately receive a time-stamped acknowledgement of their gift by email, which can be used for preparing their taxes, rather than waiting to receive a printed statement, Jordan explained.



When people give online, it is important that they indicate their parish, Jordan said, so the gift can be correctly credited toward their parish’s goal for the Appeal.



While the diocese now offers online giving, it’s not the only way people can make a pledge or donation to the Appeal, Jordan said. The diocese will continue to mail out pledge cards, accept checks, and mail statements on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis, depending on the preference of the donor.



“It’s an option,” Jordan said of online giving. “This allows people to give in different ways.”



For more information about the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries, contact Jordan at 615-783-0267 or sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com.



