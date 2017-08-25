Anticipation building for dedication of Knoxville’s first cathedral

Diocese of Knoxville Bishop Richard F. Stika has announced that Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, a longtime Vatican official and the loyal secretary and dear friend to St. John Paul II from 1966 until his death in 2005, has accepted an invitation to attend the dedication Mass for the Diocese of Knoxville’s Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on March 3, 2018.
Cardinal Dziwisz will also be involved in a “Conversation with the Cardinals” to be held the following night in the new cathedral.
Cardinal Dziwisz now lives in Krakow, Poland, where he served as archbishop from 2005 until his retirement in 2016.
“Cardinal Dziwisz is an international figure in the life of the Catholic Church,” Bishop Stika said. “He is a man of history,” he added, noting that Cardinal Dziwisz was with Pope John Paul when he was shot in 1981, and at his side when he died in 2005.
Cardinal Dziwisz is a close friend of Cardinal Justin Rigali, who served three different popes while working in Rome for more than 30 years. Cardinal Rigali now resides in the Diocese of Knoxville.
“It is always good to see my friend and colleague in Christ, but it will be especially fulfilling to host Cardinal Dziwisz the weekend we dedicate our new cathedral,” Cardinal Rigali said. “I have known Cardinal Dziwisz since he arrived at the Vatican from Poland many years ago. We traveled and worked together, serving the Church for many years. I look forward to sharing the sacred occasion of the Dedication Mass with him and in the activities that follow.”
The cardinal will also bless and dedicate the new Pope St. John Paul II Shrine that will be located in the new cathedral. Pope St. John Paul II established the Diocese of Knoxville on Sept. 8, 1988. Before that, the area that is now part of the Knoxville diocese was part of the Diocese of Nashville.
The new Sacred Heart Cathedral is the first cathedral to be built in the Diocese of Knoxville. Ever since the diocese was first established almost 30 years ago, it has used a parish church as its seat. The massive $25 million cathedral project, which broke ground April 19, 2015, is the largest project in the history of the Diocese of Knoxville.
Bishop Stika extended an invitation to Cardinal Dziwisz (pronounced GEE-vish) a number of months ago, and he provisionally accepted. During further conversations with the cardinal at the recent international Knights of Columbus convention in St. Louis, the cardinal officially accepted.
If his schedule allows, the cardinal may spend a few days in the Diocese of Knoxville, and, if possible, celebrate Mass with the Polish community in Tennessee.
Cardinal Dziwisz was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Krakow in 1963 by Bishop Karol Jozef Wojtyla, later Pope John Paul II.
He became the secretary to St. John Paul II, serving in that position for nearly 40 years. He was ordained a bishop in 1998 and was elevated to cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006.
“We welcome Cardinal Dziwisz to the Diocese of Knoxville with open arms and great love,” Bishop Stika said. “We are honored that he will participate in the dedication Mass for our new cathedral, and we are excited that His Eminence will witness, in a very personal way, the vibrant faith and commitment to Jesus that our diocese lives each and every day.”
