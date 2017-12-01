Appointment of bishops secretive, yet routine, process

by Msgr. Owen Campion, Tennessee Register

Bishop-elect Mark Spalding, the newly named Bishop of Nashville, celebrated a Mass for the diocesan staff and religious sisters at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Bishop-elect Spalding, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, received a phone call from Pope Francis’ Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre on Monday, Nov. 13 asking him if he accepted the Holy Father’s appointment as bishop of Nashville. The conversation lasted just a few minutes, but in that time, “your whole life is changed,” Bishop-elect Spalding said. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Almost every day the Vatican announces appointments of bishops somewhere in the world.The processes leading to these appointments vary. In some places, the bishops of a given region elect a colleague, and the Holy See merely confirms the election.In other places, such as Austria or Germany, the civil government is involved.For the United States, at least in the Roman Rite, the method is totally ecclesiastical. It is much less mysterious and political than many people think.It all begins on a regular schedule when every diocesan bishop reviews the names of his priests, considering who among them would be a good bishop. He then takes his list to a meeting of all the bishops in his province.All Dioceses are collected in “provinces.” The Diocese of Nashville is part of the Province of Louisville, along with the Archdiocese of Louisville, and the Dioceses of Covington, Knoxville, Lexington, Memphis, and Owensboro.At this meeting, in Nashville’s case, the Archbishop of Louisville, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, presides. An open discussion settles on a list of candidates to be sent to Washington to the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the pope’s ambassador to the United States and also his personal representative to the bishops in this country.The Nuncio himself then begins inquiring about the candidates. He sends letters to priests in the candidate’s diocese, and also to others, asking their opinions about this or that candidate. The Nuncio’s files are checked to see if entries are present regarding the candidate. Other references may be sought.All this is done in strict secrecy for an important reason, specifically to prevent lobbying or campaigning for, or against, any candidate.At the end of these inquiries the Nuncio sends the results of his inquiries to the Congregation for Bishops in Rome. This Congregation is actually an established department of the Church’s governance. An official called the “prefect” heads it, by direct papal appointment. Presently the prefect is a Canadian from Quebec, Cardinal Marc Ouelet, 73, named to the post in 2013. Cardinal Ouelett’s predecessor was an Italian. Before the Italian was a cardinal from Brazil.Working in this Congregation is a staff of about 25 priests, men and women religious, and laypeople. They receive the material sent by the Nuncio and conduct their own review.If a diocesan bishop is to be named, the staff compares the candidate’s background and skills to the needs of the given diocese. Some of these needs will be known from the inquiries themselves, or from communication from the bishops of the province. Other information comes from a variety of sources.When this work is concluded, the staff assembles its findings. The prefect, on the basis of these findings, forwards everything to the “Congregation,” as it is called, for its consideration, both in terms of a particular candidate’s appointment to the hierarchy itself, and then in terms of the appointment to a particular position.With this information, the Congregation then moves toward recommending, or not, an appointment.Composing the Congregation are about 35 cardinals, archbishops and bishops from around the world. Presently serving on the Congregation are Cardinals Donald Wuerl of Washington and Blaise Cupich of Chicago.The pope appoints all members, for renewable terms of five years. As with bishops and priests, members must retire at the age of 75, the normal European age of mandatory retirement.Once for cardinals or bishops outside Italy, certainly outside Europe, membership on this Congregation was largely honorary. With jet travel, members often attend all meetings. The late Cardinal John O’Connor of New York never missed a meeting if an American appointment was on the agenda.The Congregation accepts, or rejects, what has been presented to it. The Prefect then takes the list of accepted recommendations and presents them personally to the Pope in a regular meeting every Saturday morning.The final decision rests with the Pope.If the Pope approves, the prefect contacts the Nuncio back in the candidate’s home country. In turn, the Nuncio contacts the candidate. The candidate may decline or ask for reasonable time to consider.If and when he accepts, however, the Nuncio sets the time for the public announcement.Practically-speaking, the Vatican’s public announcement is in the form of a report to the press. Every business day, and Saturday, at noon, reporters in Rome gather in the large Vatican Press Office. There Church officials report major developments of the day, including bishops’ appointments.All that then awaits is the installation of the new bishop, and this must under Church law occur within a given period after the announcement. If the candidate is not already a bishop, he must receive episcopal ordination. Usually this ordination is in the same ceremony as the installation.If a candidate is a bishop, the process of investigation is somewhat different.Msgr. Owen Campion is a former editor of the Tennessee Register.