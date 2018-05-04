Artwork by death row inmates could ‘change hearts and minds’

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Death row inmates at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville created this artwork depicting the Stations of the Cross and the Resurrection. Diocese of Nashville prison ministry volunteers supported the project and are now helping the artwork travel to churches and schools in the diocese and beyond. It will be displayed at Holy Family Church in Brentwood the weekend of May 5-6.

Life in Unit 2 at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville can be bleak; it’s where the state’s death row inmates, who have been convicted of heinous crimes, spend years, decades even, behind bars awaiting their execution dates.



Their lives are highly regimented and well-guarded and rarely do they have an opportunity to bring beauty into that space.



However, this past Lenten season, with assistance from the Diocese of Nashville’s prison ministry program, a small group of death row inmates was able to participate in a unique creative endeavor. Working together with no outside artists or instructors, the inmates conceptualized, designed and painted a vibrant and meticulously-detailed depiction of the Stations of the Cross and the Resurrection.



The artwork has now moved “outside the walls” of the prison and is traveling to different churches in the Diocese of Nashville and beyond.



Prison ministry volunteers Deacon James Booth of Holy Family Church in Brentwood and Joey Barnett of the Cathedral of the Incarnation worked with prison administrators to get the project approved and are now seeing that the artwork travels around to various churches and schools in the area.



By seeing the artwork by death row inmates in person, “I really hope that people get an appreciation for the men and women we have incarcerated in this state,” Barnett said. “The Gospel calls us to be present for all of these people.”



The Stations of the Cross art project was designed by the death row inmates during Lent, and came out of discussions connecting Jesus’ Passion and capital punishment.



“Christ himself was subjected to capital punishment, and that’s what the Stations of the Cross depicts,” Deacon Booth said.



When the inmates put paint to canvas to depict that story, it was very personal for many of them, all of whom are facing a death sentence, Deacon Booth said.



One of the leaders of the art project, death row inmate Derrick Quintero, was baptized and confirmed by Holy Family pastor Father Joe McMahon several years ago. Holy Family has increased its outreach efforts to death row inmates in recent years, even adding those who received the sacraments as official parishioners.



“This artwork driven by faith puts a more humane face on the death row inmates,” Deacon Booth said, and strengthens the connection between those on the inside and outside.



The artwork, which consists of two 6-foot long pieces of artist canvas and can be rolled out like a scroll, has been displayed at Holy Family and the Cathedral, and is available to travel to parishes in the area. Deacon Booth and Barnett have already seen it have a positive impact.



“People are interested in learning about the guys who did it, and learning about volunteer opportunities at the prison,” Barnett said. “We need more volunteers to interact with the prisoners. Those guys need us, and we need them, to hear their stories,” he said.



Tennessee currently has 60 men and one woman on death row. Deacon Booth, Barnett and others visit Riverbend, where all the men on death row are housed, for a communion service and Bible study every week. They welcome the small number of practicing Catholics, along with those of other faiths or no faith, who are interested in joining the group for respectful discussion.



As the Diocese of Nashville’s prison ministry team shepherds the inmates’ artwork around to the public, they are well aware of the looming execution dates for as many as 10 men on death row at Riverbend.



“None of the guys who regularly come to our services are on the expedited list, so that’s some kind of blessing,” Deacon Booth said.



The next scheduled execution in Tennessee is Billy Ray Irick on Aug. 9. The last man executed in the state was Cecil Johnson in 2009. Since then a number of men have received execution dates, but they have all been stayed due to various legal challenges, including challenges to the drug protocol used in the lethal injection process.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Pope Francis and his predecessors have routinely called for an end to capital punishment, and “advocate that Catholics oppose the death penalty in order to build a culture of life.”



The Stations of the Cross artwork created by death row inmates at Riverbend is one way to help “change hearts and minds on capital punishment,” Deacon Booth said.



Churches or schools interested in displaying the Stations of the Cross artwork by death row inmates, or those interested in prison ministry volunteer opportunities, should contact Deacon James Booth at 615-430-5893 or email him at boothwjames4@gmail.com.