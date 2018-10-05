As another execution looms, state’s lethal injection protocol challenged

by Theresa Laurence

Another Tennessee inmate is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Oct. 11, just as attorneys are making their case before the State Supreme Court arguing that the lethal injection protocol to be used in the execution amounts to torture.



Oral arguments in this latest appeal began Oct. 3. Attorneys for 28 Tennessee death row inmates argue that the three-drug lethal injection protocol used to execute Billy Ray Irick on Aug. 9, and the one the state intends to use to execute Edmund Zagorski on Oct. 11, is a violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment.”



Brad MacLean, an attorney representing death row inmate and plaintiff Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman, previously told the Tennessee Register that the drug combination of midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and potassium chloride could cause the inmate to feel pain akin to “being buried alive” or “burned from inside.”



Irick’s execution, the first carried out in the state since 2009, was the first to use this particular drug cocktail. All drugs typically used in lethal injections “are becoming harder to procure,” MacLean said, because the drug manufacturer and pharmaceutical companies do not want their drugs used in such a manner. This leads more states to use compounding pharmacies to create the drugs.



Because these compounding pharmacies are not tightly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and due to the exact way the drugs must be stored and shipped, “all that adds risk that the procedure won’t work properly,” MacLean said.



Zagorski, who has been on Tennessee’s death row for 34 years, has written to Governor Bill Haslam, asking him to commute his sentence to life without the possibility of parole.



He was convicted in 1984 of murdering John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter. Prosecutors say he shot them, slit their throats and robbed them.



Zagorski does not claim innocence, but rather makes the case that his life be spared based on several factors, including that he has lived for decades as a model prisoner inside Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.



Additionally, six of the jurors from Zagorski’s trial have since signed sworn declarations that they would have voted for a life-without-parole sentence, which was not available in 1984; the only choices were death or life with the possibility of parole.



The Catholic Church has long been opposed to capital punishment except in the rarest of cases, but in August, Pope Francis announced that he had ordered a revision of the Catechism of the Catholic Church to state that the death penalty is “inadmissible” in all cases.



Building on the development of Catholic Church teaching against capital punishment, Pope Francis ordered the revised Catechism to assert that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”



Bishops J. Mark Spalding of Nashville, Richard Stika of Knoxville and Martin Holley of Memphis sent a letter to Haslam in July reiterating the Catholic Church’s opposition to the death penalty, and asking him to halt Irick’s execution. “We join with many other religious denominations in firm opposition to the execution of even those convicted of heinous crimes,” they wrote. “Rather than serving as a path to justice, the death penalty contributes to the growing disrespect for human life.”

