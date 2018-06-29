Author publishes memoir about adopting with help of Mother Teresa

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Two years ago, Murfreesboro resident Bonnie Tinsley and her husband Cliff Richeson, along with people around the world, were looking forward to Mother Teresa’s canonization.



Tinsley and Richeson were also reminiscing about their personal encounter with the saint, and how she helped them adopt their baby daughter. “Without her blessing, it wouldn’t have happened,” Tinsley said.



“It’s still so alive in my memory,” Tinsley said of meeting Mother Teresa and working to adopt baby Pema from a Missionaries of Charity orphanage while she and Richeson were living in India in the mid-1980s.



Tinsley recently published a book based on those memories through WordCrafts Press titled: “Against Every Hope: India, Mother Teresa, and a Baby Girl.” The book, years in the making, “is an extended love letter to my daughter,” Tinsley said, and in addition to the memoir narrative, also includes poetry and photographs.



In the book, Tinsley describes the challenging process that she and Richeson endured to adopt their daughter, whom they “fell in love with at first sight.” From the start, the odds were against them. Tinsley and Richeson were American, and not Catholic; in addition, Tinsley had previously been divorced, which was a less than ideal biography for adopting a child from a Missionaries of Charity orphanage.



“We broke all their rules,” Tinsley said. “It was no, no, no, no,” she told the Tennessee Register in 2016.



Mother Teresa’s order primarily worked with adoption agencies in a few European countries to facilitate adoptions with Catholic families; they rarely worked with Americans, even those living in India.



When the couple started the adoption process, they faced a “mountain of paperwork,” according to Tinsley, as well as interviews and negotiations with the Indian government, the U.S. government, and the Catholic Church.



The couple encountered many refusals along the way, but forged ahead, trying to communicate with Mother Teresa, holding out hope that if they were able to meet her and speak directly with her, she would help them.



One early fall day in 1985, after almost a year of roadblocks, Tinsley and Richeson visited the U.S. consulate office in Calcutta and were talking to the consul there about their frustrating experience. “He told us to go to the motherhouse, that Mother Teresa would be there for vespers,” Tinsley said.



So the couple headed straight there, only to be greeted by a wall of tourists. “I thought, ‘this is ridiculous, we’ll never see her,’” Tinsley recalled. Then, by some miracle, “this tiny nun beckoned to us to come up the back stairs so we were on the same level with Mother Teresa.” When the couple caught a glimpse of her, they could tell she looked tired, doing her best to greet all the people swarming around her. Finally, Tinsley said, “the sea parted and we were in her arms.”



Meeting Mother Teresa, Tinsley said, “I felt like I’d known her all my life. Her presence was so immediate and focused. … She made you feel totally welcome, no judging.”



Mother Teresa told them, “I have said no to so many Americans, I’m not sure it’s fair if I say yes to you.” She told them she must pray about it, and they should too. She told them to return in the morning.



Back at the motherhouse the next day, there was a paper waiting for them, signed by Mother Teresa, that they were to take to the orphanage, granting permission for them to adopt the baby girl.



However, one Missionary of Charity Sister at the orphanage, who personally disliked Tinsley, did her best to stall the adoption. Finally, Tinsley and Richeson received a telegram informing them that the baby girl had been moved to an orphanage that would facilitate American adoptions. “Mysterious things happened all along the way,” Tinsley said. “You have to believe in miracles.”



Nearly 16 months after they started the adoption process, Tinsley and Richeson were able to take baby Pema home with them.



The family lived for a total of 15 years in Southeast Asia, and returned to the states to make their home in Tennessee in 1996. Tinsley is currently Adjunct Professor of Latin at Middle Tennessee State University.



Pema now works at Stanford University. “She is an amazing young woman,” Tinsley says of her daughter. While Pema was at first reluctant to have her life story shared through her mother’s memoir, “she’s now an enthusiastic supporter,” Tinsley said.



Tinsley is the author of several previous books, including “The World in a Garden: Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay,” an illustrated book celebrating Singapore’s award-winning botanical and architectural gardens.



Tinsley’s books are available through Amazon. More information is available at www.bonnietinsley.com or at wordcrafts.net/bonnie-tinsley/.



She is scheduled to appear at the Southern Festival of Books, held in downtown Nashville, Oct. 12-14; check her websites for updates.



