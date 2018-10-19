Author puts lessons of life with one arm in new children’s book

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

Katie Wells, a parishioner at St. Henry Church in Nashville, has written a children’s book based on her life, “I Can Still Do Everything with One Arm.” Although she was born with one arm, she became a competitive swimmer. Photo by Andy Telli

Her experience as a Paralympic competitive swimmer, work with disabled veterans, and years-long relationship with pen pal Fred Rogers of Mr. Rogers television fame all played a vital role in helping St. Cecilia Academy alumna Katie Laurel Wells write her first children’s book, “I Can Still Do Everything with One Arm.”



The book is, essentially, Wells’ own story of overcoming challenges of having been born with one arm, but it is a story that she thinks can appeal to all children, both able-bodied and disabled.



“I think most children’s books are fiction … and children learn through real-life experiences,” explained Wells, who works at her alma mater as a substitute teacher and in the library. There are also very few books on the market that address a child with a disability and she found none in which the lead character is an amputee.



“I wrote this book for all ages. Adults have bought the book and loved it. Parents have read it to their 2-year-olds, 5-year-olds. Junior high students have read it. But probably the best age range would be kindergarten to fourth grade,” Wells said.



The book, coupled with talks she gives to school students, can help cut back on the “shock factor” that not only children experience upon seeing an amputee, but adults as well.



At a recent talk with second and third graders at Overbrook School, Wells, a life-long St. Henry Church parishioner, showed the students she can do things that people with both arms can do, and demonstrated how she paints her fingernails with her toes.



She is currently scheduling talks at 15 schools.



In addition to decreasing or eliminating the shock factor, Wells would like to transform the often rude questions and comments she hears into, “Can I help you?” Those questions have been far-ranging over the years, and inspired her four years ago to start her blog, “Why Do You Ask?” (https://wellslaurel.wordpress.com/2017/08/), to help parents of disabled children as well as injured veterans returning home address questions that the public may ask.



One question that Wells hears often is “Why do you have one arm?” But it was another question that Wells heard years ago that really tested her mettle. When she was the only disabled swimmer competing in able-bodied swim meets, another competitor approached her as asked, “What are you doing here?”



Wells writes in her blog that the swimmer laughed at her after she told her she was there to compete. Wells went on to win the 50-meter breaststroke, beating out seven other swimmers with two arms. When she walked past the swimmer who scoffed at her, they exchanged glances, but no words.



When she went to the Paralympics, Wells said, it was like “a breath of fresh air.” Before, she was the only disabled person competing, but the Paralympics had elite athletes with all kinds of disabilities and no one stared at her. She was trained as a swimmer, not a “disabled” swimmer, thanks to her mother who kept searching until he found an instructor who would be a good and willing coach for her daughter.



Wells said that whenever she takes a blunt question or insensitive comment, she thinks of the veteran who might just be venturing out in public for the first time while trying to come to terms with a disability. Veterans have played an important part in her life ever since she was a White House intern with the George W. Bush administration. While there, she visited the veterans at Walter Reed Hospital, and eventually became a certified peer visitor with the Amputee Coalition.



She calls the peer visitor a “volunteer listener,” but those in the peer visitor program go through training and recertification “to provide information and support for individuals who are about to go through an amputation or who currently have a limb loss/difference,” according to the Amputee Coalition website.



Her work with the vets at Walter Reed and the catastrophic experiences they’ve faced such as loss of limb or multiple limbs, loss of mobility, and burns, inspired her to write a book about them. But she realized that she also needed to emotionally process what she had witnessed and realized she wasn’t quite ready to take on the project.



“I prayed on it,” she said. “I feel like the Holy Spirit communicates in whispers.”



She woke up one morning and realized that a children’s book about living with one arm was more in line with what she should be writing, at least for now. She called Frank Carroll, her old boss from her days at Blue Ridge Mountain Sports to do the illustrations. She wanted an illustrator who knew her.



“He put so much thought and energy into it,” she said. “He made it really fun working on this project. He already knew a lot of things about me. He already knows my left arm is missing.”



He also knows that Wells, in addition to being a national and international swimming competitor who represented the Nashville Aquatic Club, is also a figure skater, a dancer, a teacher, and an artist, and portrayed her performing all those activities – even painting her nails.



But in the book, Wells talks about the difficulties and pain of being different and how she overcame it.



“I was born with one arm,” she writes in the beginning. “I thought God was too tired to finish making me, but then I learned we all have differences and those differences are the greatest gift in this world. God makes us all different because that’s how special we are.”



She thanks Mr. Rogers for helping her to realize that. She remembers very clearly at the age of 4 watching his television show and hearing his message of how special she was. But it wasn’t until she was in high school that she wrote him and told him the difficulties she faced.



“I had no idea that kids would make fun of me when I started school,” she recalled, saying her family never made an issue of her missing arm. “He really helped me come to terms with my disability. He said we’re all different because God made us that way.”



But he also wrote back. And she wrote back to him. And he continued to write to her.



“I think the swimming connection bonded us,” Wells said. Rogers told her that he swam seven days a week as a promise to his mother to stay healthy. He took an interest in Wells’ swimming competitions, encouraging her and celebrating her victories.



Each year for his birthday, March 20, she sent him a cookie bouquet. It continued like this from 1998 until just a few weeks before his death in January 2003. His letters are preserved in a binder.



She continues to receive letters from Hedda Sharapan, who worked on Rogers’ show from its beginning. Wells sent her and Rogers’ widow copies of her book. She spoke with Sharapan for the first time this summer.



“Hedda said Fred would be really proud of this book,” Wells recalled.



“I Can Still Do Everything with One Arm” may be the first in a series. Wells is brainstorming other ideas, from navigating Washington, D.C., public transit with one arm while a White House intern, knowing when to ask for help and when to figure out something for herself, and the little ways others can help.



For now, however, “I Can Still Do Everything with One Arm” has many lessons to offer. It’s currently available through Amazon.com, and at Parnassus Books, Phillips Toy Mart and Hey Sugar Bakery, all in Nashville.