‘Be Unafraid’ photo exhibit aims to spark conversations about refugees

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Photographer and social justice advocate Jeremy Cowart is pictured with some of his portraits of refugees and those fearful of their arrival in the United States. The exhibit, sponsored by Catholic Relief Services, is traveling the country and will stop in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Catholic Relief Services is bringing a photo exhibit to Nashville that it hopes will open a dialogue between refugees and those most fearful of their arrival in the United States.



“People don’t have the chance necessarily to meet these refugees and talk with them so they would be more than numbers on a page,” said Megan Gilbert, Catholic Relief Services’ communications director for its work in the Middle East and Europe. “We wanted these encounters to happen.”



So Catholic Relief Services turned to Nashville photographer Jeremy Cowart, who is known nationally for his portraits of the homeless and his advocacy for refugees and immigrants.



Cowart brought refugees and those who oppose resettling refugees in the United States together in Nashville to photograph them and to give them the opportunity to meet each other and talk.



The result is the “Be Unafraid” photo exhibit and tour that will include a stop in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1:30-5 p.m. at the Pinewood Social restaurant, located at 33 Peabody St. in downtown Nashville.



The goal is to spark a conversation, Gilbert said.



“People have misconceptions about refugees,” she said. “You see something on television, it shapes your views. ‘I’m afraid they’re coming here to hurt us. They’re going to take our jobs, change our way of life here.’



“It’s important to listen to those concerns and help them work their way through it,” Gilbert said.



That’s exactly what happened for two of the subjects in Cowart’s exhibit, Bnyad Sharef and Maggie Anderson.



Cowart photographed the two together, Anderson the native-born American holding the prayer beads of Sharef, a Muslim and Kurdish refugee from Iraq, and he holding her rosary.



After the photo shoot, the pair went out for some coffee. “She was publicly very anti-immigrant,” Sharef said. “I was very hesitant. … To my surprise it was a normal conversation.”



The jokingly agreed to disagree on a lot of subjects, Sharef said, but the conversation had its intended effect. “We had an accepting view toward each other’s views,” he said.



During the conversation, Sharef told Anderson his family’s story.



His father had been a translator for U.S. officials in Iraq, and the family was selected to be resettled in Nashville, home to a thriving Kurdish community, under the Special Immigrant Visa program, designed specifically for people who work with the U.S. government in Iraq and Afghanistan “because the affiliation with the U.S. government in those countries is dangerous,” Sharef said.



They landed at the airport in the United States in January 2017 just as the Trump Administration’s travel ban went into effect and they were blocked from entering the country.



“It was a very unsettling time for us,” Sharef said. “It was very desperate. We didn’t have anything to go back to in Iraq.”



Sharef’s family decided to tell their story to the media, which prompted legal help from the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, for which Sharef now works as a part-time community organizer, and U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper’s office, which helped win an exception to the ban for Sharef’s family.



“We get to Nashville and there was a big welcoming party for us, 200 to 300 people at the airport to welcome us,” Sharef said. “That night was very special.”



One person who was not celebrating was Anderson, who had seen the media report about Sharef’s family on television. “I told my sister this was liberal propaganda,” Anderson recalled.



She later moved to Nashville, and was shopping one day when a woman approached and asked if she believed refugees should be resettled in the United States. “And I said no.”



“Essentially, I was afraid a mass migration of refugees would bring extreme Islam to the United States,” which would threaten Americans’ freedoms, Anderson said.



She was invited to participate in the photo exhibit. “I thought it was going to be more of a debate. I studied for it,” Anderson said. “I was expecting to crush them and show them how wrong they were.”



“I wasn’t prepared for what occurred,” said Anderson.



After hearing the story of Sharef’s family, “It made me cry,” she said.



It ultimately led to a change in her opinions. “My old views horrify me now. I can’t believe I believed what I did,” said Anderson, who is a student at Northwestern Michigan College and hopes someday to become an attorney representing immigrants and refugees.



“After coming here you kind of see this fear that people have of immigrants or Muslim people,” said Sharef, 21. “They’ve never had an opportunity to meet people of that background. It’s an unfounded fear. People are angry without a good reason.



“My fear is they would act on those fears without meeting a refugee or immigrant or Muslim,” he added. “When they meet, they realize who they are: people who at the end of the day want to make a living and have a future for their families and grow and prosper.”



Sharef and Anderson will be at the photo exhibit when it visits Chicago on Oct. 21 and in Nashville on Oct. 27.



For the exhibit, the photos are mounted on the outside of the truck so people can mill around and read about the people photographed. Visitors also will be able to walk through a refugee camp via virtual reality.



Catholic Relief Services is the international humanitarian agency of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. As part of its efforts, the agency’s representatives work with refugees in refugee camps around the world as they await resettlement in another country.



Less than 1 percent of refugees worldwide are resettled in another country, Gilbert said.



To be classified as a refugee, a person has to prove they have a reasonable fear of persecution, Gilbert said.



“They’re really suffering,” she said. “What’s so important to them … they just want their children to be OK. … They wouldn’t do this if they didn’t have to. They’re running for their lives.”



Refugees are well vetted before they are resettled, Gilbert said. “It’s a very strict process. They go through several layers. Syria refugees go through an extra layer.”



The Be Unafraid photo exhibit is part of the Vatican-sponsored Share the Journey campaign, a global call-to-action by Pope Francis urging people around the world to welcome refugees and migrants.



For more information about Share the Journey, visit www.sharejourney.org/. For more information about the Be Unafraid photo exhibit, visit the Catholic Relief Services website at www.crs.org.