Bill Breen follows dream to British Senior Open

by Christie McCullough

Bill Breen, a 1979 graduate of Father Ryan High School, qualified this year for the Senior U.S. Open and Senior British Open golf tournaments. Photos by Andy Telli

Bill Breen has been playing golf since he was 7 years old. He played at Father Ryan High School and Spring Hill College, before putting aside his competitive drive to pursue a career.



But that drive never went away, and this summer one of his dreams came to fruition: he earned one of 25 available slots to play in the British Senior Open on the historic St. Andrew’s course, the birthplace of the game.



“A dream is a passion that never dies,” said Breen, and alumnus of Overbrook School and Father Ryan. “The road to bring it to fruition is filled with roses and thorns. But, if you keep plugging along and doing the work, it will pay off.”



Breen, a member of the well-known clan that includes his uncles Father Joe Pat Breen and the late Father Philip Breen, competed against 591 players from 30 countries at the British Senior Open and won his coveted slot in an impressive fashion after engaging in an eight man play-off.



As Tennessee’s top-rated senior professional golfer, Breen is no stranger to dramatic debuts.



He received news that he would be playing in his first U.S. Senior Open in 2014 just 25 hours ahead of tee time when a qualifier from his sectional withdrew. Breen managed to be on a plane less than four hours after he received the news thanks to help and support from his family, friends, and employers, help and support he credits for his being able to pursue his passion.



“I am blessed to be able to do what I love,” said Breen, a golf pro at Harpeth Valley Golf Center. “Unlike other professional sports, as long as you stay in pretty good shape, you can play golf for a good while.”



And golfing for a “good while” is exactly what Breen has done.



Breen’s father introduced him to the game when he was 7 years old. Then, naturally, with his father having played golf for the University of Notre Dame, Breen followed in his father’s footsteps and played golf for both Father Ryan and Spring Hill College.



Soon thereafter, Breen shifted his focus from athletics to academics and made the decision to finish his degree at the University of Memphis. However, his passion for golf never waned, and he managed to maintain a connection to the sport by teaching golf lessons in the evening while working a day job in the criminal court clerk system.



Breen enjoys sharing his love of golf with his students and does everything he can to help them better their game, he said. His teaching philosophy is posted on his website, www.billbreengolf.com: “Golf is a motor skill, like karate, dancing, swimming or playing a musical instrument. It’s a process that is learned and then relearned over time. … I use the seven essential skills of golf to help my students build a solid game.”



Despite his professional status, Breen is quick to point out that like his students, he is always open to learning about and improving his craft. He credits former teachers such as Charlie King and Jim Suttie, fellow players, and even his critics for helping him to hone his golf skills.



The process of learning and striving toward perfection hasn’t in any way made the game less enjoyable for Breen. Instead, the constructive criticism and hard work lay the road on which he carries his golfing aspirations from dream to reality.



Breen’s favorite course his played on is easy to guess. “St. Andrew’s,” he said without hesitation. “It was like a dream come true.”