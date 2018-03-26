Bill to include TennCare work requirements moving toward passage

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

A bill requiring state officials to seek a waiver applying work requirements for TennCare recipients is making steady progress toward enactment. But a group of social service agencies and others, including the Tennessee Catholic Public Policy Commission, is hoping to stop the bill before it becomes law.



“On the surface, it sounds so benign,” said Mary Graham, president and chief executive officer of United Ways of Tennessee. “Once you get in the weeds, it’s a real nightmare.”



On Monday, March 19, the Tennessee House of Representatives voted 72-23 to pass HB 1551, sponsored by House Speaker Beth Harwell, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor.



The bill would direct the TennCare Bureau to request a waiver from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “to create reasonable work and community engagement requirements for able-bodied working age adult enrollees without dependent children under the age of 6.”



The bill also directs the state to seek federal approval to use funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program it already has on hand to pay for implementing the work requirements.



That points to one of the problems with the bill, according to advocates of TennCare recipients.



A fiscal impact analysis of the bill estimated it would cost up to $36 million in state and federal funds to put in place the people and systems necessary to determine which TennCare recipients the bill would apply to and if they are meeting all the requirements.



“It is a gross misappropriation of funds, that is whether they are federal dollars or state dollars,” said Jennifer Murphy, executive director of the Tennessee Catholic Public Policy Commission, which represents the interests of the three dioceses in the state before the State Legislature.



“It is duplicating what is already done by other departments, the Department of Human Services being one,” Murphy said. “They are trying to fix something that is not broken.”



If the bill is passed and the state is granted the waiver, the TennCare Bureau will have to create a new bureaucracy to verify who would fall under the requirements and to verify they are working, attending school or participating in another form of community engagement, said Michele Johnson, a parishioner at Christ the King Church in Nashville and executive director of the Tennessee Justice Center, which helps people access needed health care and other benefits.



TennCare already has problems administering eligibility requirements for enrollees, Johnson said.



“We know from the past that TennCare has trouble accurately and reliably tracking who’s working,” Graham said. “We’re afraid there will be thousands of collateral damage.”



The great majority of the 1.5 million people on TennCare are disabled or children and, thus, would be exempted from the work requirement, Johnson said. Many other TennCare recipients already are working, she added.



It is estimated that the bill would only apply to about 3,700 able-bodied people who are not working, she said.



Many of that number have legitimate reasons for not working, according to Graham, including:



• Patients who are off work temporarily while undergoing cancer treatments or dialysis. “They’ll get back to work eventually,” Graham said.



• Full-time caregivers for aged parents or children with disabilities.



• Victims of domestic violence. “If you’re in a shelter, you’re not going to leave the shelter and go to your job where your spouse might track you down,” Graham said. “It’s a safety issue for them.”



Anyone who loses TennCare coverage and still needs medical care, will end up seeking treatment in emergency rooms, for which the hospitals won’t be compensated, Murphy said.



“We hate to see TennCare use so many resources on a solution that doesn’t have a problem,” Graham said.



Her agency sent a letter to Dr. Wendy Long, director of the TennCare Bureau, raising concerns about the bill. The letter was signed by 30 agencies and organizations that work with the TennCare Population, including the Tennessee Catholic Public Policy Commission and the Tennessee Justice Center.



“Everybody’s for work,” Johnson said. “This isn’t about work. This is about an attack ad in the next campaign.”



Most TennCare recipients are low-income women, Johnson said. The bill “is selling this vision of women … these ladies are lazy,” she said. “It turns out not so much. Some of them are working multiple jobs and also taking care of the kids. That’s a really important job.”



Advocates like Graham and Johnson won a reprieve when Sen. Kerry Roberts, the Senate sponsor of the bill, pulled the bill from the Senate floor on Thursday, March 22, delaying a vote.



Roberts could bring the bill back to the Senate floor for a vote as early as Monday, March 26, but no date has yet been set.



If the bill eventually passes the Senate, Johnson said, her organization will appeal to Gov. Bill Haslam to veto the bill. But the governor has already expressed support for the bill.



















