Bishop apologizes for clergy abuse, vows to keep addressing the issue

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

The Diocese of Nashville hosted a panel discussion of the clergy sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church at St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro on Thursday, Nov. 8. The panel included Bishop J. Mark Spalding, diocesan attorney Gino Marchetti, psychologist Joe McLauglin, diocesan Review Board member Donna Harper, St. Rose Safe Environment Coordinator Diane Jackson and St. Rose Pastor Father John Sims Baker. Diocesan Communications Director Rick Musacchio moderated the discussion. Photos by Andy Telli

Bishop J. Mark Spalding ended the fourth and final panel discussion of the clergy sex abuse scandal the way he started the first: with an apology.“I’m so sorry, and I apologize,” Bishop Spalding told more than 100 people who attended the panel discussion on Thursday, Nov. 8, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro. “We will keep going forward ever mindful of our history.”“We have a history that has to be addressed,” he added later, “and that’s part of what we do tonight.”The diocese scheduled the four panel discussions to discuss the current clergy sex abuse crisis roiling the Church.The latest crisis was sparked in August by the release of a report by a Pennsylvania grand jury that reviewed allegations of clergy sexual abuse from six dioceses in that state. The Pennsylvania allegations go back as far as 70 years and involved 301 priests and more than 1,000 victims. The report also detailed efforts by Church officials to cover up the abuse.At the same time, allegations that Archbishop Theodore McCarrick had sexually abused minors and engaged in sexual misconduct with seminarians was reported, reviving the clergy sexual abuse scandal that rocked the Church more than 15 years ago.The first three panel discussions were held at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville, St. Henry Church in Nashville and Holy Family Church in Brentwood.At all four, the panel included: Bishop Spalding; diocesan attorney Gino Marchetti; Joe McLaughlin, an associate clinical professor of psychology and human development at Vanderbilt University who also has a private practice in Brentwood, and the Safe Environment Coordinator at the host parish. For the last three, the panel included Donna Harper, a member of the diocesan Review Board and the mother of a victim of clergy sexual abuse. The discussions were moderated by Rick Musacchio, the diocesan communications director and editor of the Tennessee Register.“There are so many great things I’ve learned about the Diocese of Nashville” in his nine months since his arrival, Bishop Spalding said. “I’ve learned some tough things too. This is the toughest, the abuse issue. The abuse of power has to be looked at in the face.”As a priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville, he was twice appointed administrator of parishes where the pastor had been removed after allegations of sexual misconduct.“When you go into those parishes, it’s tough,” Bishop Spalding said.He would arrive for Mass an hour early to talk to the parishioners and listen, Bishop Spalding said. “Everybody has a different response. For some its sadness, for others grief, for others anger and that’s OK. Whatever is your response is OK.”“It was the worst of times for me and some of the best ministry I’ve ever done,” he added.A common point that has been expressed at the panel discussions, Bishop Spalding said, “is we haven’t been fully transparent, fully accountable or fully pastoral.”The same week as the panel discussion at St. Rose, the diocese published the names of 13 priests who had been accused of sexually abusing a minor. The priests, who were ordained between 1940 and 1973, served as priests in the diocese between the 1940s and 1990s.“A huge aspect of this has been our emphasis on transparency and accountability and pastoral outreach,” Bishop Spalding said of the publication of the names.He said he had already heard from victims who told him the publication of the names is a validation of what had happened.“It wasn’t an easy task but a critical task for transparency, accountability and pastoral outreach,” Bishop Spalding said.“Clergy sexual abuse is both a sexual crime and an abuse of power,” McLaughlin said. “We have to recognize this fact.”McLaughlin recognized that more than eight in 10 victims have been boys. “Obviously there’s some kind of homosexual flavor” to the abuse seen in the Church. But, he said, “homosexuality is not, as such, a cause of abuse.”A person, whether they are a homosexual or heterosexual, can remain committed to a vow of celibacy, McLaughlin said.“Every person has attractions but they have committed themselves to that vow,” McLaughlin said. “I’m heterosexual but I’m committed to my vow of fidelity to my marriage.”Studies of people who are sexually attracted to children and teens have shown that that attraction seems to be set early in life, McLaughlin said.“It’s a mindset that is difficult to deal with,” he added. “There’s an inability to inhibit one’s impulses.”Research into the subject in recent years has helped develop more effective ways to identify people with those impulses, McLauglin said.Dianne Jackson, the Safe Environment Coordinator for St. Rose, said background checks are conducted on all employees and volunteers who work with children. A new check is conducted for active employees and volunteers every five years, she added.Parish employees and volunteers as well as the children in the parish school and religious education program receive training on how to recognize and report signs of abuse, Jackson said.“Safe at Last is a wonderful program in our schools taught by our school counselor to all the students at their level,” Jackson said.“Make sure your children hear ‘I love you’ from you,” Bishop Spalding said. “In that love comes forward, ‘There’s no reason to keep secrets from me. If anyone makes you feel uncomfortable you come tell me.’“Children listen, they pay attention to the Safe Environment training,” he said, adding that in Louisville it was a child coming forward that led to the discovery of a priest using child pornography.Since 1985, Tennessee state law requires anyone who reasonably suspects abuse is taking place to report it to civil authorities, Marchetti said.“Call the police and let justice be done,” Marchetti said.“One reason more priests aren’t prosecuted is because people don’t talk about it,” Marchetti added. People need to talk about the issue and if someone has been abused, he urged them to come forward.After Harper learned that her child had been abused by a priest, “Bishop (Edward) Kmiec took a lot of animosity from me,” she said. “I was angry with the Church, particularly with the parish where this happened.”But Bishop Kmiec, then the Bishop of Nashville, and Father David Perkin continued to reach out to Harper, checking on her and her son, she said.“I’m grateful the Church has been so willing and open to reaching out,” Harper said. “They were very open, not only to my child, but to me.”Eventually, Bishop Kmiec asked Harper to serve on the diocesan Review Board, which is composed primarily of lay people and is charged with reviewing allegations of abuse and recommending policies to the bishop.The early days of the Review Board were difficult, Harper said, as the board worked through the policies and procedures for handling allegations and implementing programs to help prevent abuse in the future.Throughout the process, Harper has remained a faithful Catholic, she said.“I have no problem with the doctrine of the Church. I have no problem with the theology of the Church. I have a problem with a man. A man who let us down,” she said.“I haven’t had a problem with the faith,” Harper said. “It’s been a source of security for me.”