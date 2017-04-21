Bishop Choby celebrates Mass while recovering

Bishop David Choby imparts the final blessing during a Mass he celebrated in his room at Saint Thomas West Hospital on Tuesday, April 11. The bishop was scheduled for a surgery on his back in preparation for the more extensive surgery to repair fractures in his back planned for a few weeks later. Father Gervan Menezes, center, and Deacon Jim McKenzie, right, assist Bishop Choby during the Mass. Photo by Rick Musacchio

On Tuesday of Holy Week, the night before undergoing surgery for treatment of injuries that he suffered in a fall at his home on Feb. 7, Bishop David Choby celebrated Mass in his hospital room surrounded by members of his family and a few friends.He preached on the annual celebration of Christ’s passion and death on the cross and our hope in the resurrection that follows on Easter Sunday.The surgery that took place on Wednesday, April 12, went well as a preliminary step toward a more extensive surgery to stabilize broken vertebrae that have kept the bishop in bed since the fall. The second surgery should take place in the near future, but plans were not final as the Tennessee Register went to press.The bishop has been confined to bed and has been undergoing treatment since he fell at the back door of his home on Feb. 7. In the fall, he suffered a cut on the back of his head and damaged his vertebrae.He was taken by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center for initial treatment and later transferred to Saint Thomas West Hospital, where his regular doctors practice.The bishop underwent a series of tests to determine the extent of the injury to his back when a serious infection developed. He has been successfully treated for that infection, and the successful completion of the latest surgery moves the bishop closer to a surgery to treat the broken vertebrae that have kept him confined to the bed.Bishop Choby’s health problems have been lingering for several years. In September 2010, he felt discomfort in his left arm, and testing showed a blockage in his heart. He underwent a seven-bypass heart surgery.After that surgery, the bishop developed over time a loss of strength in his arms and hands, and that and other health issues, led to his use of a walker.On Feb. 2, he was hospitalized briefly after he became ill while celebrating Mass for Catholic school students.Since his fall Feb. 7, the bishop on several occasions has expressed his gratitude for all the prayers and good wishes he has received from the people of the Diocese of Nashville.“I very much appreciate all of the prayers following my injury,” Bishop Choby said. “Together let us look forward to better days through improving weather, as well as better times through my improved health.”