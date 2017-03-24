Bishop Choby continues to receive treatment

Bishop David Choby continues to convalesce in private from injuries suffered in a fall at his home in February and subsequent complications, and has sent a message to the people of the Diocese of Nashville.



“I very much appreciate all of the prayers during my injury,” Bishop Choby said. “I have so enjoyed our visits over the years and hope that after my extended period of convalescence, we can resume those visits. While I would love to visit each and every one of you and truly appreciate your travel to see me, I ask that instead you continue to keep me in your prayers.



“Together let us look forward to better days through improving weather, as well as better times through my improved health,” he added.



The bishop’s health problems have been lingering for several years. In September 2010, he felt discomfort in his left arm, and testing showed a blockage in his heart. He underwent a seven-bypass heart surgery.



Following complications from the surgery, the bishop developed over time a loss of strength in his arms and hands, and that and other health issues led to his use of a walker.



On Feb. 2, he was hospitalized briefly after he became ill while celebrating Mass for Catholic school students. He was back in the hospital after suffering a fall at the back door of his home on Feb. 7. In the fall, he suffered a cut on the back of his head and damaged his vertebrae.



He was taken by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center for initial treatment and later transferred to Saint Thomas West Hospital, where his regular doctors practice.



The bishop underwent a series of tests to determine the extent of the injury to his back when a serious infection developed. He has since been moved out of the hospital but the treatment for the infection and his injuries continues.