Bishop Choby improving from infection

Doctors are encouraged with the progress Bishop David Choby has made through treatments for an infection he developed during a hospital stay of more than two weeks.



“His medical team continues to see indications that their efforts to treat the infection that he developed last week are having very positive effects,” Rick Musacchio, communications director for the Diocese of Nashville, said on Monday, Feb. 20. “Everyone is encouraged with his progress.



“As concerns about the infection are subsiding, his doctors are turning their attention to plans to treat the back injury that resulted from the fall at his home on Feb. 7,” Musacchio added. “Those plans will result in an extended period of treatment and convalescence.”



For the immediate future, the bishop will remain in the critical care unit at Saint Thomas West Hospital. where the medical staff has immediate access to all necessary resources to monitor and care for him and to keep him comfortable and to limit the number of visitors so that he can rest, Musacchio said.



His condition remains stable as the Tennessee Register goes to press on Feb. 23.



Bishop Choby was injured in a fall at the back door of his home on Feb. 7. He suffered a cut on the back of his head that was closed with staples. He didn’t lose consciousness at any point and all of his vital signs and tests, including a CAT scan, looked good.



He was taken by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center for initial treatment and later transferred to Saint Thomas West, where his regular doctors practice.



The bishop underwent a series of tests to determine the extent of the injury to his back when a serious infection developed.



He was moved to the critical care unit where his medical team could provide the highest level of care. Bishop Choby has been resting comfortably as his condition has shown steady improvement, Musacchio said.



The bishop remains unable to receive visitors, but he expressed appreciation “for all of the prayers that we offer for him and his healing,” Musacchio said.



Anyone wishing to send him a card or note can address it to his attention at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.



Please follow Bishop Choby's Facebook page and the home page of the Diocese of Nashville at www.dioceseofnashville.com where any available updates on his condition will be published.







Update on Bishop Choby, Tuesday afternoon



From Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

As you know, Bishop David Choby is receiving intensive care at Saint Thomas West Hospital. His condition remains unchanged since my update posted to the website and Facebook, yesterday. His doctors remain pleased with his progress.

As a clarification of the “no visitors” policy, and under the direction of the bishop’s medical team, the hospital has a list of those individuals who are allowed access to Bishop Choby during his treatment in the intensive care unit. Those individuals have been notified and know who they are. All others not on the list, including priests and deacons, will not be allowed access.

Bishop Choby is sincerely grateful for all who have and continue to offer prayers for his recovery.





Update on Bishop Choby's Health Monday Afternoon - February 20



From Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville



I received an update about Bishop Choby’s health, late this morning.

His medical team continues to see indications that their efforts to treat the infection that he developed last week are having very positive effects. Everyone is encouraged with his progress. As concerns about the infection are subsiding, his doctors are turning their attention to plans to treat the back injury that resulted from the fall at his home on Feb. 7. Those plans will result in an extended period of treatment and convalescence. For the immediate future the bishop will remain in the ICU where the medical staff has immediate access to all necessary resources to monitor and care for him and to keep him comfortable.

He appreciates all of the prayers that we offer for him and his healing.

The bishop remains unable to receive visitors. Anyone wishing to send him a card or note can address to his attention at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.

I will continue to post available updates to his Facebook page and to the diocesan website.





Update on Bishop Choby's health Sunday Morning - February 19



From Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville



I received a report from the hospital this morning that the bishop looks markedly better today than he did last week.



His vital signs are stable and he has no fever whatsoever. His medical team is encouraged with his progress and positive response to their treatment.



The medial team has indicated that they expect for him to remain in the intensive care unit for the next several days. That unit provides the best level of care for the bishop, and offers constant monitoring of his vital signs.



As is common practice with patients being treated in intensive care units, he may not have visitors.



Please respect the “no visitors” status that the hospital has implemented, as you continue to pray for his recovery.



I will post further updates to Facebook on Bishop Choby’s page and to the diocesan website as they become available.