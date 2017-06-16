Bishop Choby persevered despite history of health problems

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

During one of many meetings that Bishop Choby conducted while hospitalized after falling at the back door to his home on Feb. 7, he reviews drawings for a new sanctuary at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church with Father David Perkin, left, and Bill Whalen, the CFO of the diocese, on May 10, 2017. Tennessee Register file photo by Rick Musacchio

Bishop David Choby persevered in his ministry despite facing a number of health challenges during his time as bishop. Over the years, the people of the diocese grew used to seeing him move around with the assistance of a cane or a walker. For a brief time in 2013, he wore an eye patch after undergoing treatment for a condition with his optic nerve.



In his homily at Bishop Choby’s funeral on June 10, Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Ore. noted that his mentor and friend “lived the paschal mystery to the very end.” He said that even though it was hard to witness Bishop Choby, “a man we loved and respected so much, slowly decline,” his tenacity was in inspiration. “He kept charging on,” Archbishop Sample said. “I’ve never seen anything like it, he did not want to give up.”



Bishop Choby’s public health struggles began long before injury and illness confined him to bed for the final months of his life. In September 2010, Bishop Choby underwent a seven-bypass heart surgery, which forced him to greatly curtail his public appearances for about two months.



The bishop usually kept a tightly packed schedule, attending numerous events around the Diocese of Nashville on a weekly basis, and frequently traveling to other parts of the country. He also made several international trips during his time as bishop, to Italy and India. “I think being a bishop was his life, he was a people person and he didn’t want to be away,” said his long-time close friend Jane Harris.



Harris, a nurse, would sometimes encourage Bishop Choby to slow down, but he often turned her advice around and told her to do the same. “He never really slowed down and took care of himself like he did everyone else,” she said.



Even when Bishop Choby was forced to rest due to injury or illness, “he would get out of the hospital and say Mass the next day,” Harris said.



While recovering from heart bypass surgery in 2010, Bishop Choby wrote a message to the people of the diocese expressing his thanks for their prayers. “The whole experience has verified for me the special blessing and graces that God sends to us in life to give us what we need, when we need it. … Thank you for your prayerful support and be assured of my own prayers for you, especially for those of you facing challenges to your health.”



After the heart bypass surgery, the bishop suffered a loss of strength in his arms and hands, which, coupled other health issues including diabetes, led to his use of a walker.



In February 2015, Bishop Choby broke his left arm after he fell in the parking lot of the Catholic Center on 21st Avenue. He underwent surgery, followed by a period of physical therapy and rehab, and again had to limit his work load and public appearances.



Bishop Choby suffered two falls in the last months of his life that led to hospitalizations.



On Feb. 2, 2017, he was hospitalized briefly after he became ill while celebrating Mass for Catholic school students.



The more serious fall on Feb. 7 sent Bishop Choby back to the hospital. He then developed a serious infection and was moved to the critical care unit at Saint Thomas West Hospital where his medical team could provide the highest level of care.



In a Feb. 25 letter to the people of the diocese, the bishop indicated that he was not able to fulfill his responsibilities at that time and invoked a rarely used provision of canon law declaring the diocese to be impeded and transferring administration of the diocese to Father David Perkin, Vicar General of the diocese. However, within a matter of days, that declaration was reversed and Bishop Choby resumed responsibilities of his office as bishop of Nashville.



At that time, the Vicars General of the diocese, Father Perkin and Father Dexter Brewer, addressed day-to-day matters concerning the administration of the diocese, while Bishop Choby continued to address other matters as set forth under canon law.



The bishop underwent treatment for the infection and at first showed improvement, but doctors later discovered that an infection had developed in his heart. Treatment of his back injuries was delayed until the infection could be treated.



On April 12, the bishop underwent successful surgery to treat a wound on his back. That surgery was a preliminary step toward the more extensive surgery that would take place the next month to stabilize broken vertebrae that kept him in bed since the Feb. 7 fall.



The bishop initially showed improvement after surgery on May 12, sitting up and even standing for the first time since his fall. He was receiving physical and occupational therapy to regain strength, but his condition worsened when an infection returned.



Bishop Choby’s doctors decided to remove his pacemaker and internal defibrillator and their leads to address recurring blood infections. The procedure, which took place on June 2, was expected to be beneficial in the short and long term, but on the evening of June 3, the bishop’s condition worsened, and he died at St. Thomas West Hospital about 10 p.m.



Close friends who were with him at the moment of death, including Harris, said he was at peace. “He always had a positive attitude,” she said. “He never gave up. He believed in his faith, and that’s where he got his strength.”