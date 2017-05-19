Bishop Choby recovering after successful surgery

by From staff reports

Bishop David Choby on Friday, May 12, underwent a successful surgery to repair fractured vertebrae that have kept him in bed since a fall at the back door to his home on Feb. 7.



He rested comfortably that night and the next morning was able to sit up for the first time in more than three months.



Bishop Choby, in good spirits after the surgery, expressed his gratitude for all the prayers said on his behalf. He said that he is looking forward to being able to be with the priests and the people of the diocese.



The procedure took about two hours, and Bishop Choby’s physicians have found his progress since the surgery to be steady and persistent.



The bishop’s rehabilitation following the surgery will include improving his strength. Before the surgery, the bishop expected to be in a hospital or rehabilitation facility for several weeks during his recovery and rehabilitation.



The bishop has been confined to bed and has been undergoing treatment since he fell at the back door of his home on Feb. 7. In the fall, he suffered a cut on the back of his head and damaged his vertebrae.



Following the fall, the bishop developed a serious infection, that has since been successfully treated.



On April 12, his doctors successfully performed a minor surgery on his injuries to his back, which was a preliminary step toward the more extensive surgery to stabilize the broken vertebrae that was performed on May 12.