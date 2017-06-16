Bishop Choby remembered as a pastor at heart

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Archbishop Alexander K. Sample of Portland, Ore., delivers the homily during the June 10 funeral Mass for Bishop David R. Choby at Sagrado Corazon Church at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville. Bishop Choby was Archbishop Sample’s professor and spiritual director at the Pontifical College Josephinum in the 1980s, and the two remained close friends over the years.

Read the Commemorative Issue of Bishop David R. Choby at this link.



Bishop David Choby of Nashville was a true shepherd to the people of the Diocese of Nashville, recalled his fellow bishop, friend and former student Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon. “The kind of shepherd I would like to be.”



Archbishop Sample was the homilist at the funeral Mass for Bishop Choby who died at age 70 on Saturday, June 3, of complications after a fall at his home in February. The bishop’s funeral drew a crowd of nearly 2,000 people to Sagrado Corazon Church at the diocese’s Catholic Pastoral Center.



The responsorial psalm for the Mass from Psalm 110 was, “You are a priest forever, in the line of Melchizedek.” The line summarizes the life of Bishop Choby, Archbishop Sample said. “He was above all a priest … a sacramental presence of Christ among us.”



Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky, concelebrates the June 10 funeral Mass for Bishop Choby. Deacons Richard Childress, left, and Han Toecker, assist him at the altar

When both were at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio – Bishop Choby on the faculty and Archbishop Sample a seminarian – Bishop Choby served as Archbishop Sample’s spiritual director and later his canon law professor. Archbishop Sample asked then Father Choby to preach at his first Mass and their friendship continued throughout their lives as priests, including when they were installed as bishops of their home dioceses within weeks of each other in 2006.



Bishop Choby, who planned his own funeral, had asked Archbishop Sample to preach the homily a while ago, he said. “I’ve been dreading this day. It’s the hardest homily I’ve ever had to give,” Archbishop Sample said.



“Bishop Choby was a very patient and a very, very kind man,” Archbishop Sample said. “There was no pretense about him. He was so kind. His kindness and care and patience would come through so beautifully. His ministry as a bishop and priest was so personal. … He always had time for you … even when he didn’t. He would make time.”



Archbishop Sample would talk to Bishop Choby often, he said. “He loved being the Bishop of Nashville. He absolutely loved it. He loved all of you. He was so proud of you. He was so proud of this local Church of Nashville.”



“He was at heart a pastor. This was somebody who loved and cared for people with the love of Jesus,” Archbishop Sample said of Bishop Choby. “He had a way to bring the peace and calm presence of Jesus Christ to every situation.”



Bishop Choby “was a man filled with the joy of the gospel,” Archbishop Sample said.



It was hard to watch Bishop Choby’s health decline in recent years before the fall at his home left him confined to a bed for the last four months of his life, Archbishop Sample said. “But he kept soldiering on. … Why? Because he loved what he was doing. He loved being your bishop.”



Archbishop Sample was one of 12 archbishops and bishops who concelebrated the funeral Mass, along with Cardinal Justin Rigali, the retired Archbishop of Philadelphia who now lives in East Tennessee, and about 90 priests.



Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, the metropolitan of the province that includes the seven dioceses of Kentucky and Tennessee, was the principal celebrant of the funeral Mass. Archbishop Kurtz first came to know Bishop Choby when he was serving as the Bishop of Knoxville and Bishop Choby was elected administrator of the Diocese of Nashville in November 2004.



Bishop Choby “truly loved us as fellow bishops” and was loved by his fellow bishops, Archbishop Kurtz said. “I, and I know many others, will miss Bishop Choby greatly.”





‘He was always kind’



Bishop Choby was born on Jan. 17, 1947, in Nashville. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Nashville in 1974, and served in several parishes while also working with the diocesan tribunal.



Linda Nelson was hired to be his secretary in the Tribunal, where he served as Defender of the Bond. “It took me a while to learn his handwriting,” said Nelson, who was among those who attended the funeral. “You could see the first two letters then it was a straight line.”



Raymond Crump embraces Diane Dyche, sister of Bishop Choby, during the bishop’s funeral Mass. Crump, one of the founders of Olympian Construction Co., befriended Bishop Choby when his company was building the new church at St. John Vianney in Gallatin when the bishop was pastor there. Over the years, their friendship deepened and the bishop celebrated the wedding of Crump and his wife, Nicole, baptized their son Nicholas and was godfather to their son Joseph.

But she remembered Bishop Choby as “a hard worker. … He did not stop. He was always kind, very considerate.”



In 1984, Bishop Choby was appointed to the faculty of the Josephinum and returned to the diocese in 1989 when he was appointed pastor at St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin. He served there for 17 years until he was ordained a bishop and installed as the 11th Bishop of Nashville on Feb. 27, 2006, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, the church where he was baptized.



He was only the second native of the diocese to be appointed its bishop.



Bishop Choby lived a full life as a priest, recalled his sister Diane Dyche. “It was always what he wanted to do.”



And as a priest he was always reaching out to others, she said. “He always visited the sick in the hospitals. We had many late Christmases because he was visiting the sick,” she remembered with a smile.



Even when he was the patient, her brother was reaching out, making connections with others, Mrs. Dyche said. “I was amazed,” she said. “When the nurses came in he always asked questions about them, where they went to school, where they were from. He was always interested in people and their lives.”



As adults, the bishop and his sister were separated by geography, he living in Tennessee and she in Texas. When he was hospitalized after the fall at his home in February, Mrs. Dyche came to Nashville and spent the last months of his life with him. “During this time, we kind of caught up” with each other, she said.



With his death, “I’m happy that he’s in a better place,” Mrs. Dyche said.





‘Blessed to know him’



Raymond Crump, left, a close friend of Bishop David Choby, hugs his son Joseph, 11, as they watch the burial of Bishop Choby at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville on Saturday, June 10, which followed the bishop’s funeral Mass at Sagrado Corazon Church at the Diocese of Nashville’s Catholic Pastoral Center. Bishop Choby’s burial took place in the Priest Circle at Calvary Cemetery; he is the fourth bishop of Nashville to be interred there. The Crumps are holding a fan that was made for a summer picnic shortly after diocesan offices moved into the Catholic Pastoral Center. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Bishop Choby presided over a boon in vocations to the priesthood during his years as priest, ordaining 28 men to the priesthood and 46 as permanent deacons. Bishop Choby was known for his close relationship and love for the seminarians of the diocese and they were prominently involved in his funeral. Deacon Andy Forsythe, who is to be ordained a priest on June 23, chanted the gospel for the Mass, which came from the Gospel of Luke, recounting the Last Supper and the institution of the Eucharist.



Bishop Choby gave his cell phone number to the seminarians and always took their calls. “He loved seminarians. Everybody recognized that,” said Father Rodolfo Rivera, associate pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Nashville.



Bishop Choby ordained Father Rivera a priest last year, and Father Rivera noted that he died on the one-year anniversary of that ordination.



“I was very blessed to know him,” Father Rivera said. “He’s an inspiration to me.”





‘He loved to sing’



The setting for the funeral, the diocese’s Catholic Pastoral Center, reflected another aspect of Bishop Choby’s legacy. Under his leadership, the diocese purchased the former Two Rivers Baptist Church and converted it to the Catholic Pastoral Center, bringing under one roof the offices and ministries of the diocese as well as the offices of Catholic Charities of Tennessee and the diocesan Sagrado Corazon Hispanic Ministry Center, which uses the center’s 3,300-seat Sagrado Corazon Church.



Bishop Choby planned the funeral before he died, including the readings and the music. In selecting the music, Bishop Choby wanted to make sure it was reverent, traditional and familiar so people could sing along, said Jackson Schoos, music director for the Cathedral and diocesan liturgical musical director.



“I have never worked for any bishop who had as much love for music” as Bishop Choby, Schoos said. “He loved to sing” and had a strong tenor voice.





Congregation of thousands



The funeral Mass was a display of the pageantry and ritual of Catholic liturgies. In celebrating the Mass, Archbishop Kurtz used the chalice of Bishop Richard Pius Miles, the first Bishop of Nashville.



The fourth degree of the Knights of Columbus and Knights of Peter Claver, in their full regalia, lined both sides of the main aisle for the long entrance procession, which included the seminarians of the diocese, deacons, priests, archbishops and bishops, the Knights and Dames of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre, and the bishop’s family and closest friends.



On the altar with Archbishops Sample and Kurtz, were: Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis; Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis; Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville; Bishop William Medley of Owensboro, Kentucky; Bishop Terry Steib, bishop emeritus of Memphis; Cardinal Rigali; Bishop Edward Malesic of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a former student of Bishop Choby’s at the Josephinum; Bishop William Callahan of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; Bishop Robert Baker of Birmingham, Alabama; Bishop David Foley, the bishop emeritus of Birmingham; Abbot Cleatus Meagher, OSB, of St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman, Alabama; Msgr. Owen Campion of the Diocese of Nashville and Norbertine Father William Fitzgerald, pastor of Assumption Church in Nashville, both of whom were close friends with the bishop; and Chorbishop Richard Saad of St. Elias Church in Birmingham, Alabama, representing the Maronite Diocese of Our Lady of Lebanon in the United States.



Among the congregation were several dignitaries, including Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, U.S. Reps. Jim Cooper and Diane Black, Davidson County Judges Randall Wyatt and Cheryl Blackburn, Metro Councilman Brett Withers and Metro School Board Chair Anna Shepherd, who also is a diocesan employee.



The religious sisters of the diocese, including the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, the Sisters of Mercy and the Sacred Heart Sister from Mexico who serve at Sagrado Corazon, were also on hand in force.



“I have known the bishop for 35 plus years,” said Sister Judith Coode, R.S.M. “Everything that Archbishop Sample said was true. He would take time for anybody. Those were really his gifts. And he was very spiritual. The love of God came out of him. And his love of his priesthood. He loved being a priest.”



As a student in Nashville Catholic schools growing up, Bishop Choby was taught by Mercy Sisters, Sister Judith said. “He loved the Mercies. He was very loyal to the Mercies.”





Burial in Priest Circle



At the conclusion of the Mass, the bishop’s casket, escorted by pallbearers David Nelson Dyche, Bobby Harris, Mark Cassman, Donnie McCaleb, T.J. Dawes and Michael Dawes, was taken outside the Catholic Pastoral Center where it was blessed by Father Michael Johnston, who was elected diocesan administrator after the bishop’s death.



After the funeral Bishop Choby was buried in the Priest Circle at the diocesan owned Calvary Cemetery atop a hill. He is the fourth Bishop of Nashville to be buried at Calvary, and the graves of the bishops are encircled by the graves of priests of the diocese.



As the Knights of Columbus and the Knights of Peter Claver stood at attention beside the grave, Father Jerry Strange led the prayers of the Rite of Committal.



At the conclusion of the prayers, the casket and vault were lowered into the grave, and Deacon Michael Wilkins, director of burials, sales and marketing at Calvary, scooped up a shovel full of dirt and dropped it in the grave. He handed the shovel to Deacon Jim McKenzie who did likewise and was followed by a silent procession of family, friends, priests, deacons, seminarians and laypeople of the diocese.