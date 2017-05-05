Bishop Choby still awaiting further surgery 

by From staff reports

Bishop David Choby continues to await surgery to repair several vertebrae injured in a fall at his home in February.



The bishop has been confined to bed and has been undergoing treatment since he fell at the back door of his home on Feb. 7. In the fall, he suffered a cut on the back of his head and damaged his vertebrae.



Following the fall, the bishop developed a serious infection, that has since been successfully treated.



On April 12, his doctors successfully performed a minor surgery on his injuries to his back, which was a preliminary step toward a more extensive surgery to stabilize the broken vertebrae that have kept him in bed since his fall. The more extensive surgery has not yet been scheduled.



Since his fall, the bishop on several occasions has expressed his gratitude for all the prayers and good wishes he has received from the people of the Diocese of Nashville. “Together let us look forward to better days through improving weather, as well as better times through my improved health,” Bishop Choby said previously.

