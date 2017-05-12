Bishop Choby undergoes surgery

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

This morning Bishop David Choby underwent a successful surgery to repair fractured vertebrae that have kept him in bed since a fall at the back door to his home on Feb. 7.





The procedure, which took about two hours, will require a period of recovery, that before the surgery the bishop expected would last several weeks in a hospital or rehab facility.





Prior to the surgery, the bishop was in good spirits and hopeful for the outcome. He had the opportunity to play an integral part in the selection of the physicians who performed the surgery, and he had confidence in the plans that the laid out for the procedure.





He is very much looking forward to being with the priests and the people of the diocese, and is grateful for the many prayers offered on his behalf. They are a source of great comfort and support.





Please continue to pray for him as his recovery continues.

