Bishop Choby's surgery scheduled for Friday

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

Bishop David Choby is scheduled to have surgery on Friday morning to repair the fractured vertebrae that he sustained in a fall at his home on February 7.



This is the long awaited procedure that, if all goes as planned, will provide a significant boost to his recovery. It is a challenging and delicate operation that does involve some level of risks, as do all surgical procedures.



The bishop, who has been confined to bed since the fall, continues to be in good spirits and is very much looking forward to being with the priests and people of the diocese. He has had the opportunity to be an integral part of the selection of the physicians who will perform the surgery, and has confidence in their plans for the procedure. He anticipates three to four weeks of recovery in the hospital or a rehab facility.



Please remember to keep the bishop in your prayers. He always finds them to be of great support and comfort.



I will provide updates on his progress as the family receives information.