Bishop Miles Society holds annual Dinner and Meeting

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

The Bishop Miles Society held its annual Dinner and Meeting on Thursday, April 20, at Cheekwood in Nashville. The Society, which makes grants to small and rural parishes in the diocese for a variety of capital improvement projects, voted to make two grants: $25,000 to St. Michael Mission in Robertson County to pay for needed repairs in preparation for the church's celebration in the fall of the 175th anniversary of its founding; and $25,000 to Holy Family Church in Lafayette to help pay for the construction of a new church. The Society also elected new board members. Paul and Jean Kleine-Kracht were re-elected as co-chairs and Joe and Margie Imorde were elected as co-vice chairs. Jean and Paul Kleine-Kracht lead the meeting. For more information about the Bishop Miles Society, to become a member, or to make a donation, contact Sandra Jordan, 615-783-0267 or sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com. You can also read about the Bishop Miles Society at this link.



