Bishop promises tenure guided by ‘mission, mercy, margins’

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding talks with Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis, center, and Bishop William Medley of Owensboro after making a profession of faith and oath of fidelity during Vespers at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on Thursday, Feb. 1. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Bishop J. Mark Spalding’s tenure as the 12th Bishop of Nashville will be defined by three words: mission, mercy and margins.



He laid out his vision during his homily as part of the Vespers service on Thursday, Feb. 1, the evening before his ordination and installation as the Bishop of Nashville. The Vespers service was held at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, for visiting bishops and priests and the priests, deacons, and religious sisters of the diocese.



Bishop Spalding said Pope Francis’ teaching and preaching could be summed up by the three M’s: mission, mercy and margins. “As we go forward, whatever plans I have are pretty much going to follow those three words.”



He pointed to the diocese’s mission statement: “To live and proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ.”



“That’s our mission,” he said. “That’s the mission of the Church, but especially the Diocese of Nashville has taken it on to itself and says, ‘Here we go together.’ We can never be complacent. We’ve got to go out in the world.”



The mission is expressed in the last line of the Mass, Bishop Spalding said. “The very last line in Mass tells us each and every week, go, get out in the world and change it. You’ve known Jesus in word and sacrament. You’ve been empowered by the gospel once again. Go.”



The Catholic Church should always be known as a church of mercy, Bishop Spalding said.



“God sent his only son into the world as a gift of mercy to us and as we’ve come to know that mercy transforms us for the best, and we can’t stop telling others how we believe in a God that has shown us such compassion.”



He urged his fellow priests to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation, the sacrament of mercy, often.



“When people come in and sit down and celebrate that great sacrament with you, they are made holy and so are you as a priest,” Bishop Spalding said.



“God is a God of mercy. God is a God of compassion. He lifts up those who have fallen down in following the way of God,” Bishop Spalding said. “But if we know his mercy, he lifts us up, he strengthens us and we go forward.”



The Church also must be a Church that goes out to serve people on the margins.



“We must be a Church … that takes this great proclamation of Jesus Christ even to others who do not look like us, who do not speak like us, who do not act like us,” he said. “We must go to the margins of those less fortunate and lift them up.”



After his appointment was announced, friends and family advised him, “Mark, always remember who you are, just be yourself,” he said. “Accept the gifts that God has given you and share them.



“It was great advice,” he said. “It strengthens me for this evening, for all we’re going to do tomorrow, and then the great adventure after that.”



In the coming weeks and months, Bishop Spalding said, he will be traveling throughout the diocese and visiting parishes and people. “I’m going to look, I’m going to listen, I’m going learn, then I’m going to lead,” Bishop Spalding said.



He and the people of the diocese will pray together. “We’ve started praying well here tonight,” he said, “lifting up our voices first and foremost to God who has blessed us in so many ways, and we can never forget it. And not only can we never forget it, we can never forget to talk to others about it.”



As he did on the day his appointment was announced, Bishop Spalding talked about how much he loves to preach.



“The primary task of all of us priests is to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ in the world,” he said. “And that good news, it gives me joy and I want to share that joy with others.



“Pope Francis is constantly saying tap into that joy that is in Jesus Christ and share it with the world, because the world needs it. It needs the joy in our hearts when we’ve come to know the person of Christ and all that he taught and how he loved others,” he said. “We can never forget that. Christ is the center.”



Bishop Spalding closed his homily with a quote from an article written about Nashville’s first bishop, Richard Pius Miles, who, like Bishop Spalding grew up in central Kentucky.



The article, written near the end of Bishop Miles’ life, said: “Tennessee is indebted even more than this to Kentucky in sending her a bishop. A spiritual father to her children in the faith. One whose noble heart yearns for their welfare. One whose life and health and faculties are incessantly and unsparingly devoted to their eternal and temporal wellbeing.”



“As a bishop there’s no greater compliment than to hear his priests and the other servants around the table say, ‘God thank you for this gift,’” Bishop Spalding said. “I promise you each day of my ministry I will live so that at the end you can say that of me.”



After his homily, Bishop Spalding proclaimed the Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity as a bishop.



Msgr. Owen Campion, the presider for the Vespers service, blessed the episcopal insignia: the bishop’s ring, miter and crosier.



An explanation of the insignia was included in the program for the service: “The ring is a symbol of fidelity to Christ and his Church; the miter anticipates the crown of glory that is promised to the faithful; and the crosier – or pastoral staff – represents the bishop’s responsibility to care for and shepherd the people entrusted to him.”