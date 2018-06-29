Bishop shares Mass, fellowship, and ‘thanks’ with Knights

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding celebrated Mass with the Knights of Columbus and Knights of Peter Claver at the Catholic Pastoral Center and joined the Knights for a picnic afterward on Saturday, June 23. Photo by Theresa Laurence

On Saturday, June 23, Bishop J. Mark Spalding celebrated Mass at the Catholic Pastoral Center and shared lunch and fellowship with the Knights of Columbus, Knights of Peter Claver, and their families.



After Mass, Bishop Spalding spoke with the Knights and held an informal question and answer session.



The key message he wanted the Knights to take back to their fellow members in parishes across the Diocese of Nashville was “thank you,” he said, expressing his appreciation for all the work they do, contributing to the spiritual, service and social life of the diocese.



Bishop Spalding offered his thanks to the Knights for “the culture of vocations you helped establish,” and told them that the diocese could have as many as 28 men studying for the priesthood in the fall. “For the size of this diocese, we’re playing at a higher-level league.”



Responding to Knights’ questions about how the diocese is fulfilling its need for priests, Bishop Spalding said that “we still need more,” and noted, with gratitude, that the diocese is still reliant on a number of older priests, as well as those from outside the U.S.



“This is great to have this time with the bishop,” where Knights were able to speak freely with Bishop Spalding, said John Park Jr., a Fourth Degree Knight, a Past State Deputy for the Tennessee Knights of Columbus, and a charter member of Council 9586 at St. Edward Church in Nashville. “He’s very energetic and very into the Knights,” Park said of Bishop Spalding.



After Mass, the Knights, their families, and Bishop Spalding moved down Briley Parkway to have a picnic lunch at the Knights of Columbus Council 4972’s Clubhouse.



“It’s nice to get together with him in this informal setting,” said Mike Porter, a member of Knight of Columbus Council 9282 at St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory, and Past State Deputy for Tennessee. Bishop Spalding “makes everybody feel comfortable and wants what’s best for us spiritually and what’s best for the diocese,” Porter said.



The Knights in attendance at the June 23 event were overwhelmingly Knights of Columbus, but also present were members of the Knights of Peter Claver, the largest organization of lay African-American Catholics in the United States. With only one council in the Diocese of Nashville, based at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, the Knights of Peter Claver is a much smaller organization than the Knights of Columbus. “The general public doesn’t really know about us,” said James Callahan III, the Grand Knight of the Knights of Peter Claver Council 5 at St. Vincent.



The two groups, “first and foremost, are brothers,” said Porter.



“We are allied Knights … all trying to do good things in the name of Jesus,” said Callahan, who is also District Deputy of the Central States District, which includes councils in eight states.



The Knights of Peter Claver, Callahan said, has membership levels for women and children, and “is a family organization,” that provides an important way for young people and families to participate in the life of the Catholic Church together. It’s also very engaged in social justice causes, so “it provides another way to engage and you don’t have to go outside the Church to be involved in those issues,” Callahan said.



The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and Peter Claver often collaborate on providing the color guard at major diocesan events such as Bishop David Choby’s funeral and Bishop Spalding’s ordination and instillation.



Over time, with intention, the two groups have collaborated more, like at the June 23 picnic. “We’re growing the relationship,” Callahan said.