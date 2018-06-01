Bishop Spalding announces new assignments for priests, deacons

by From staff Reports

Bishop J. Mark Spalding has announced new assignments for 16 priests and two permanent deacons.



Three of the priest assignments are for men who will be ordained as priests for the Diocese of Nashville on June 30: Deacon Rick Childress, Deacon Anh Tuan Phan and Deacon Anthony Stewart.



Two of the priests have been assigned as pastors: Father John O’Neill has been assigned to serve Holy Trinity Church in Hohenwald, St. Cecilia Church in Waynesboro, and Christ the Redeemer Church in Centerville; and Father John Hammond will become pastor of St. Patrick Church in Nashville, succeeding Father David Perkin, who is retiring. Father Hammond also will serve in the Tribunal for the Diocese of Nashville.



Father Austin Gilstrap, who is serving as Director of Vocations for the diocese, will have the additional duties of Director of Deacon Formation.



The other assignments involve priests who will serve as associate pastors or as chaplains at diocesan schools and institutions.



Two permanent deacons, Deacon Tom Samoray and Deacon Michael Kopczynski, have also received new assignments.



The new assignments include:



• Father Ramon Ayala has been assigned as Associate Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Nashville, effective July 1, 2018. He had been serving as the Associate Pastor at St. Philip Church in Franklin.



• Father Andrew Bulso has been assigned as the Chaplain of the Catholic Youth Office/SEARCH, effective July 1, 2018. He will continue in his duties as Associate Pastor of St. Henry Church in Nashville. He was ordained a priest on June 12, 2015.



• Father Ben Butler has been assigned as Associate Pastor at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville, effective July 1, 2018. He had been serving as Associate Pastor at St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory and as the Chaplain of the Youth and Young Adult Ministry Office for the Diocese of Nashville. Father Butler was ordained a priest on June 12, 2015.



• Deacon Rick Childress has been assigned as Associate Pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, effective July 1, 2018. He completed his studies at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, and will be ordained a priest on June 30, 2018.



• Father Emanuel Dirichukwu has been assigned as Associate Pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory, effective July 1, 2018. He had been serving as Associate Pastor of St. Edward Church in Nashville. He was ordained a priest on June 12, 2015.



• Father Andrew Forsythe has been assigned as the Chaplain at Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville and as the Associate Pastor at St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin, effective July 1, 2018. He had been serving as Associate Pastor at Christ the King Church in Nashville. Father Forsythe was ordained a priest on June 23, 2017.



• Father Austin Gilstrap has been assigned as Director of Vocations and Director of Deacon Formation, effective July 1, 2018. He will be in residence at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. He previously served as the Chaplain at Pope John Paul II High School. He was ordained as a priest on June 12, 2015.



• Father John Hammond has been assigned as Adjutant Vicar of the Tribunal and as Pastor of St. Patrick Church in Nashville for a period of six years, effective July 1, 2018. Currently, Father Hammond is studying canon law while living at the North American College in Rome. He previously served as associate pastor at Christ the King Church in Nashville. He was ordained a priest on July 26, 2014.



• Father Mark Hunt has been assigned as the part-time Chaplain at the Mercy Convent in Nashville, effective July 1, 2018. He will continue his assignment as Chaplain at Mary Queen of Angles Assisted Living Facility. He was ordained as a priest on June 8, 2001.



• Father Gervan Menezes had been assigned as the Associate Pastor at St. Philip Church in Franklin. He had been serving as the Chaplain at Father Ryan High School while in residence at the Cathedral. He was ordained to the priesthood on July 26, 2014.



• Father Delphinus Mutajuka has been assigned as Chaplain at Father Ryan High School, effective July 1, 2018. He will continue living at St. Matthew Church in Franklin. He had been serving as the chaplain at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Father Mutajuka was ordained a priest on July 26, 2014.



• Father John O’Neill has been assigned as Pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Hohenwald, St. Cecilia Church in Waynesboro, and Christ the Redeemer Church in Centerville for a period of six years, effective Aug. 1, 2018. He has been serving as Chaplain for the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Nashville, and as Pastoral Care Chaplain at Saint Thomas Health. He was ordained a priest on July 3, 1999.



• Father Rodolfo Rivera has been assigned as Associate Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, effective July 1, 2018. He had been serving as Associate Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Nasvhille. Father Rivera was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 2016.



• Father Tien Tran has been assigned as Associate Pastor at St. Joseph Church in Madison, effective Aug. 1, 2018. He had been serving as Pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Hohenwald, St. Cecilia Church in Waynesboro, and Christ the Redeemer Church in Centerville. Father Tran was ordained as a priest on May 29, 2009.



• Deacon Ahn Tuan Phan has been assigned as Associate Pastor of Christ the King Church in Nashville. He completed his studies at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans and will be ordained a priest on June 30, 2018.



• Deacon Anthony Stewart has been assigned as Associate Pastor at Holy Family Church in Brentwood. He is completing his seminary studies in Rome this spring and will be ordained a priest on June 30, 2018.



• Deacon Thomas Samoray has been appointed Director of Deacons for the Diocese of Nashville for a period of six years, effective July 1, 2018. He will continue to serve at St. Stephen Catholic Community and as Diocesan Director of Family Life and Marriage Ministry. As Director of Deacons he will be responsible for the overall administration of ordained deacons in the areas of ministry and continuing education, both educational and spiritual. He was ordained a permanent deacon on June 9, 2014.



• Deacon Michael Kopczynski has been assigned to serve at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville, effective June 1, 2018. He has been serving as a deacon at St. Joseph Church in Madison. He was ordained a permanent deacon on June 16, 1996.