Bishop Spalding announces pastor assignments

by From staff reports

Bishop J. Mark Spalding, in consultation with the Priest Personnel Board for the Diocese of Nashville, has announced the appointment of four pastors.



The new assignments, which will be for six years and are effective July 1, 2018, were announced at the affected parishes at Masses during the weekend of April 28-29.



The new assignments include:



• Father John Sims Baker has been assigned as the new pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro.



Father Baker will return to the diocese after serving since August 2016 at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, first as the dean of community life and director for human formation for the college-level students and currently as vice rector for the College of Liberal Arts.



He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of the South at Sewanee in 1985 and with a law degree from Vanderbilt University in 1989. He then began studies as a seminarian for the diocese at the Josephinum, where he received a master’s of divinity degree in 1994.



Father Baker was ordained a priest for the diocese on March 25, 1994, by Nashville Bishop Edward Kmiec at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



After ordination, he served as associate pastor at Holy Rosary Church and St. Henry Church while teaching at Father Ryan High School.



Father Baker was appointed pastor of St. Patrick Church in McEwen and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Tennessee Ridge in 1997, where he served until 2007, when he was assigned to serve as the Catholic chaplain at Vanderbilt University. That ministry was reconstituted as University Catholic in 2012 and he continued to lead it until 2016 when he accepted the position at the Josephinum.



He also served as pastor of St. Mary of the Seven Sorrows Church in downtown Nashville from 2012-16.



During his time as a priest, Father Baker also has served on the Diocesan Presbyteral Council and College of Consultors and was appointed Defender of the Bond of the Diocesan Tribunal.



• Father Cristiano Nunes da Silva, an associate pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, has been assigned as pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Cookeville. He will succeed Father Chad Puthoff, S.D.S., who is retiring.



Father Nunes is a native of Fortaleza, Brazil, where he worked in youth ministry and as a catechist and adult formation leader before entering a religious order in 1994 as a brother. He was sent to Jamaica as a missionary, where he served for 10 years.



He completed his seminary studies at the St. Thomas Aquinas Pontifical University – commonly known as the Angelicum – in Rome with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Baccalaureate of Sacred Theology before returning to Brazil to care for his grandfather, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s.



After meeting Father Gervan Menezes in Brazil, who at the time was a seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville, he applied in 2012 to become a seminarian for Nashville.



Father Nunes was ordained a priest on July 26, 2014, by Bishop David Choby at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. He has served as an associate pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville since his ordination.



• Father Justin Raines, an associate pastor at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, has been assigned as pastor of St. Christopher Church in Dickson. He will succeed Father Mathew Perumpally, who is returning to his native India to serve in the Archeparchy of Tellicherry.



Father Raines is a convert to Catholicism, entering the Church at the Easter Vigil Mass in 2002 at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



He earned a bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College in Nashville in 2007 and then began seminary studies at the Josephinum.



Two years later, he continued his seminary studies at the North American College in Rome, where he earned a Baccalaureate of Sacred Theology and a Licentiate of Sacred Theology.



He was ordained a priest on July 28, 2013, by Bishop Choby at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



Since completing his studies in Rome in 2014, he has served as associate pastor at Holy Family.



• Father Daniel Steiner, an associate pastor at the Cathedral, has been assigned as pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Donelson.



Father Steiner is a native of Peoria, Illinois, and originally was a seminarian for that diocese. He later was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville by Bishop Choby.



He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Mary’s University Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona, Minnesota, and a master’s of divinity degree in theology from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland.



Father Steiner was ordained a priest on June 3, 2016, by Bishop Choby at the Cathedral, where he has served as associate pastor since. He also serves as the chaplain at Mary Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility in Nashville.





