Bishop Spalding offers prayers following shooting at Waffle House

We pray for those killed and injured in the horrific and senseless shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch on Sunday morning. May God embrace them in his mercy and may their families and friends find consolation and healing in His boundless love.

We pray also in grateful thanksgiving for the people of light who showed themselves in moments of darkness. The first responders and medical personnel who aided the victims, the police and law enforcement officials that responded to protect the community, and the individuals who reacted to the emergency are examples of good acting in the face of evil.

Finally, we pray for the community and our nation to bring about sensible solutions for such acts of violence that we may live in peace.

Most Rev. J. Mark Spalding

Bishop of Nashville