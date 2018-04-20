Bishop’s Annual Appeal an effort to support pastors and parishes

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville has a rule for himself and all diocesan employees.



“All the pastoral offices of the diocese are about ensuring that pastors and parishes of the diocese prosper, period,” Bishop Spalding said. “That will lead to the diocese prospering as a whole.”



The mission of supporting pastors and parishes is the reason the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries is so important, Bishop Spalding said.



The Bishop’s Annual Appeal links the pastoral ministries of the diocese with the people in the parishes. “As we seek out and find resources, one supports the other,” Bishop Spalding said.



The Appeal kicked off at Masses during the weekend of April 14-15 with a pre-launch announcement from the pastor. Pledge Sunday Weekend will be April 21-22.



The goal for this year’s Appeal is to raise $2.5 million and to have 6,000 individual donors.



The Appeal supports a wide variety of pastoral ministries, including the Adult Faith Formation Office, the Catechetical Formation Program, Youth and Young Adult Ministry, Catholic Charities of Tennessee and many others.



Among the diocesan offices supported by the Appeal, Bishop Spalding noted, is the office of the bishop and his role to “support parishes proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ, making sure pastors know they are cared for, know they are supported, and know, at times, they are challenged by the diocese to teach and preach the good news of Jesus Christ.”



“Lay people, priests, deacons, the faithful should also challenge the diocese to be more like the Kingdom of God which Jesus lived and died for,” Bishop Spalding added. “It’s a reciprocal relationship.”



Another key ministry supported by the Appeal is the recruitment and education of seminarians, Bishop Spalding said.



Over the years, the annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction, which will be held this year on Tuesday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, has grown to provide up to $300,000 to help pay for the education of the diocese’s seminarians. But the total cost of the diocese’s efforts to provide education, formation and support for seminarians is about $1.4 million.



“The annual Seminarian Education Dinner has been successful, but it still only raises a portion of the cost of the Vocations Office,” Bishop Spalding said.



“Our diocese is always working on supporting clergy, priests and deacons,” Bishop Spalding said. “When you come to the church and see a priest standing before you to celebrate Mass, in many ways it goes back to the diocese educating that priest. When deacons visit the homebound and participate in other ministries, that goes back to the education of deacons by the diocese.



“Those ministries touch lives profoundly,” Bishop Spalding said.



Other ministries supported by the Bishop’s Annual Appeal also touch lives, Bishop Spalding said, whether it’s the needy who are served by Catholic Charities, the evangelization efforts of the Adult Faith Formation, Youth and Young Adult Ministry offices and the Communication offices.



The Appeal also supports the efforts of the diocese to help parishes with business services, such as accounting and human resources, Bishop Spalding said.



“I walk around the building and see people wanting our parishes and parishoners to prosper, trying to help people in whatever challenging situation they find themselves in,” Bishop Spalding said. “I don’t see a bureaucracy so much as I see people wanting to support and serve others.



“Priest, deacons, parish staff, catechists and teachers, they all support the mission of the diocese,” he added.



As a former pastor himself, Bishop Spalding is aware that pastors’ support is important for the success of the Appeal.



“I always want to thank our pastors for their support for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries,” Bishop Spalding said. “The pastor is THE leader of the parish. When he speaks, people do listen. And if he stands before us and says this appeal is worthy, overwhelmingly people will support it.



“That’s why I’m grateful, even though at times the ask is not easy for them,” Bishop Spalding added. “They overcome that difficulty because they are mindful of the good the various ministries do for the parish.”



Father Joe McMahon, pastor of Holy Family Church in Brentwood, urged his parishioners to support the Bishop’s Annual Appeal during the pre-launch weekend April 14-15.



“It’s our opportunity to support Bishop Spalding,” Father McMahon said. “And the kind of support we give him is going to have an impact on the kind of bishop he is for us.”



Father McMahon pointed out that since his ordination and installation as Bishop of Nashville in February, Bishop Spalding has been to Holy Family four times as he visits parishes and schools throughout the diocese.



“That’s important. That’s what means a lot to people,” Father McMahon said of Bishop Spalding’s parish visits. “People want to know he cares about them. And the answer is he does.”



“His primary ministry, as I understand it, is to be present to … our people and our priests and deacons,” Father McMahon said he told his parishioners. “So let’s do all we can to support Bishop Spalding.”



If people miss the opportunity to turn in their pledge cards and pledge packets at Masses the weekend of April 21-22, there will be other opportunities to give in the coming weeks and throughout the year.



People can make a pledge or gift online at www.dioceseofnashville.com. Gifts can be made monthly, quarterly or annually, and people can pay by credit card, check or by a gift of stocks, which provides a tax advantage for some donors.Ω







