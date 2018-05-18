Bishop’s Annual Appeal ‘hugely important’ part of vocations effort

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Splading offers a blessing over four newly ordained transitional deacons on March 24, 2018. These four men have one more year of priestly formation remaining. Bishop Spalding will ordain three men to the priesthood on Saturday, June 30, 2018: Deacons Richard Childress, Ahn Tuan Phan, and Anthony Stewart. The Diocese of Nashville spends over $1 million each year to educate its future priests and the Bishop’s Annual Appeal funds about 40 percent of the annual budget of the Vocations Office. Tennessee Register file photo by Theresa Laurence

One of the ministries that receives an important boost from the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries is the work of Father Austin Gilstrap, director of vocations for the Diocese of Nashville.



“It’s hugely important for us,” Father Gilstrap said of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. “It’s coming from the generosity of the people of the diocese to make sure we have priests for the future and men who are well formed.



“If we don’t have priests, we don’t have a Church,” Father Gilstrap said. “It is our priests who bring the sacraments to us. There’s a bringing of Jesus into the world every time a priest celebrates Mass.”



The roles and responsibilities of diocesan priests are varied, Father Gilstrap said. “He’s not only a dispenser of sacraments. As St. Paul said, he needs to be all things to all people.



“It takes an incredible amount of formation for him to be that man,” Father Gilstrap said.



The Bishop’s Annual Appeal for 2018, with the motto “To whom much is given, much will be required,” was launched in April with the goal of raising just over $2.5 million, a 20 percent increase over last year’s Appeal. Another goal is to reach 6,122 donors, which would be a 25 percent increase from last year.



As of May 11, the Appeal has raised $1,147,534 – 45 percent of the goal – from 3,934 donors – 64 percent of the goal.



The Diocesan Vocations Office has a budget of about $1.4 million a year, and about 40 percent of that comes from money raised through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.



“It’s fairly significant,” Father Gilstrap said. “It’s more than I realized.”



Most of the Vocations Office budget is spent on paying for the education of the diocese’s seminarians. Currently the diocese has 24 seminarians, but that number is expected to grow for the next academic year, Father Gilstrap said.



Besides the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, another important source of financial support is the annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction, which will be held on Tuesday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville, Father Gilstrap said.



The goal for this years’ Seminarian Education Dinner is to raise $325,000 to help pay for the formation of the seminarians.



“On the whole, my job is to manage and encourage both new vocations and the vocations that are currently in the seminary,” Father Gilstrap said.



That includes “meeting with the men and helping them discern God’s will for their life throughout their entire time in the seminary,” Father Gilstrap said, “making sure they have the resources they need to answer that call.”



He works with Bishop J. Mark Spalding, evaluating the seminarians’ progress in their academic, spiritual and human formation, recommending which seminary each man should attend, and coordinating the seminarians’ summer assignments with the bishop and pastors.



“This is a new way for us to approach vocations entirely,” said Father Gilstrap, who noted that the late Bishop David Choby served, in effect, as the vocations director with help from the staff.



“The vast majority of mentorship, discernment … that was all Bishop Choby,” Father Gilstrap said. “It was a daunting task, but it was something he loved doing.”



But as the diocese and the number of seminarians have grown, it has made it necessary to have a separate Vocations Director, Father Gilstrap said. “When you have that many guys, it is definitely a full-time job.”



“Bishop Choby recognized that as well when he asked me to help him and learn this job,” Father Gilstrap said.



Much of his time as Vocations Director is spent working with the administrations and faculties of seminaries. “The vocations director stands in the breech between the seminary faculty and the diocese,” Father Gilstrap said.



“In the last 10 weeks, I visited every seminary we send (men) to,” he said. That includes the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, the North American College in Rome and Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas. He also has visited two seminaries the diocese will begin sending seminarians to next year: Holy Trinity Seminary in Dallas and St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Indiana.



“Checking out seminaries, that’s a huge part of my job,” he said. “To discern what is the best formation programs for our men.”



“Especially for the younger guys, thinking through, are they receiving the best formation they should?” Father Gilstrap said.



One reason he is excited about adding Holy Trinity to the diocese’s roster of seminaries is that it only offers undergraduate degrees. “One of the reasons I liked it is its human formation for college students,” Father Gilstrap. The needs of an older seminarian are different than those of someone college-aged, he said.



Finding the right seminary to meet the needs of individual seminarians is important, Father Gilstrap said. “You have to fit the guy to the place,” he said. “They all have different strengths and weaknesses.”



Some are located in more rural settings, he said. “For some men that’s a great strength. They love it. For other men, it might be a challenge.”



On the other end of the spectrum, some seminarians might be more comfortable at a school in an urban setting, he said.



Some of the seminaries are far from Nashville. “Rome for instance, the culture is so different and it’s so far away from Nashville. For some that’s a challenge, others thrive in it,” Father Gilstrap said.



But his work goes beyond seminaries. The men are always being formed, no matter where they are. One of his responsibilities is helping to arrange summer assignments for seminarians, which are important experiences for them, Father Gilstrap said. “On your summer assignment you get a jolt in your discernment. ‘Oh yeah, this is why I’m doing this.’”



The pastors who host seminarians in the summer, “show you their life,” he said.



Pastors play an important role in encouraging vocations, Father Gilstrap said. “The way they support the men themselves, the way they invite them into their parishes, they’re a formator of men.”



And the laity also play an important role in supporting vocations, Father Gilstrap said. “The faithful show you their life,” he said. “The faithful show the man what kind of priest they want, what kind of priest they need.”



Supporting the Bishop’s Annual Appeal and the Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction are important ways the laity of the diocese can support the seminarians, Father Gilstrap said. “You’re giving directly to their education and their formation.”



And that has a direct impact on every parish in the diocese, which needs well-formed and holy pastors, Father Gilstrap said.



And it’s not only financial support for seminarians that is needed, Father Gilstrap said. “Personal support is incredibly important,” he said. “It’s amazing, the day you’re discouraged, that prayer card shows up. Someone I don’t know prayed for me. That’s so encouraging for men.”



The Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries was launched in April, and people still have an opportunity to make a donation, gift or pledge now and throughout the year.



The diocese has made it easy to pledge. Parishioners can fill out their pledge card and turn it in at Masses, or they can make a pledge or gift online at www.dioceseofnashville.com.



Gifts can be made monthly, quarterly or annually, and people can pay by credit card, check or by a gift of stocks.



People also can mail their gift or pledge to Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries, Diocese of Nashville, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214.



For more information, contact Sandra Jordan at sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com or 615-783-0267.