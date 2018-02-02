Bishops, colleagues say Bishop Spalding ‘exudes the joy of priesthood’

Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis, left, and Bishop J. Mark Spalding have been close friends since their days at St. Meinrad College Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Indiana. Bishop Spalding served as associate pastor of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Kentucky, when Archbishop Thompson was pastor there, and the two helped start a priest support group that has been meeting for more than 25 years. Photo courtesy of The Record/Archdiocese of Louisville

Bishops and priests who know Bishop J. Mark Spalding best offer high praise for their brother priest and say that he has always provided support for their vocation. Additionally, those who have worked closely with him note both his administrative skills and pastoral nature.



Supporting priests



Foremost, said Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis, “He exudes the joy of priesthood. He exudes love for priestly life.”



Archbishop Thompson first met Bishop Spalding in 1983 when the two were young seminarians for the Archdiocese of Louisville. “We’re from the same neck of the woods,” Archbishop Thompson said. Both men have family roots in the “Kentucky Holy Land” region, raised in “salt of the earth type families,” Archbishop Thompson said. “There’s a strong rural Catholic ethos about our families.”



Both men studied at St. Meinrad Seminary and went on to earn their canon law degrees. Together, the two started a priest support group that has been active for more than 25 years.



The group has been “a good experience of priestly brotherhood,” said Father Pepper Elliott, pastor of St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Kentucky. He also met Bishop Spalding at St. Meinrad Seminary, and has been part of the priest support group for decades.



When the newly-ordained priests first started meeting, they would get together about once a month and stay overnight at the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse in Marion County, Kentucky, eating dinner together, praying, talking. “For about three hours we’d talk about things going on in our lives and seeking advice. We were always looking for each other’s insights,” said Father Elliott.



“It’s easy to get isolated from your brother priests, especially if you’re out in areas away from the big city,” said Father Elliott, who serves in a rural area, not far from where Bishop Spalding grew up.



“It’s easy to get off in your own little world. Just to keep up friendships in the presbyterate, that’s been the most valuable thing for me,” Father Elliott said of his involvement with the regular priest meet-ups.



“When problems arise, you don’t have to bear the burdens alone. Your brother priests are there for you.”



Even as the original members of the priests’ support group take on new assignments, in Kentucky and beyond, “we plan to keep up our friendship,” Father Elliott said.



Father Shayne Duvall, Administrator of St. Raphael Parish in Louisville, first met Bishop Spalding when he received his first summer assignment as a seminarian at Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange. “I couldn’t ask for a better pastor and parish to be with,” said Father Duvall, who quickly found a trusted mentor in Bishop Spalding. “He always opened his house to seminarians,” said Father Duvall, who was ordained in 2015. “He’s a man of fraternity and … of hospitality.”



Despite the men’s divided loyalties – Father Duvall is a graduate of the University of Louisville and “a huge Louisville fan, and he’s a huge Kentucky fan,”– the two men became good friends. Bishop Spalding vested Father Duvall at his priestly ordination, and they keep in touch.



One of the biggest lessons Father Duvall learned from Bishop Spalding was the importance of the ministry of presence. “He did what a pastor is supposed to do – be with the people,” Father Duvall said.



When the two would go to people’s homes for dinner, “he was part of the family … there was always laughter,” Father Duvall said.



“I’m going to miss him terribly. To lose such a passionate, fraternal and supportive priest leaves some big shoes to fill.”



‘Empowering people’



Bishop William Medley of Owensboro, Kentucky, got to know Bishop Spalding when the two served together at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Kentucky, in the early 1990s, Bishop Medley as pastor and Bishop Spalding as associate pastor.



Bishop Medley remembered the young priest as “very confident, very bright, humorous … an immensely talented young man.”



He describes Bishop Spalding as open minded. “He certainly has a vision of empowering people to live out their Gospel call. … His notion of evangelism and missionary discipleship,” Bishop Medley said, is “a Pope Francis-style of bishop.”



“He fits the mold of a bishop in the manner of Jesus Christ. I think that’s what Pope Francis would want,” said Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who has worked closely with Bishop Spalding since being named archbishop of Louisville in 2007. “He is a superb pastor. He’s someone who cares for his people, a great shepherd who takes an interest in his people.”



From regularly visiting his parish’s school children in their classrooms, to personally visiting sick parishioners in their homes, Bishop Spalding tries to be out among the people. “The Church needs holy bishops, bishops who are humble, and bishops who go out and are active. He’s good in all those areas,” Archbishop Kurtz said.



Dr. Brian Reynolds, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Louisville, who was also a parishioner of Bishop Spalding at Louisville’s Holy Trinity Church, describes him as “a very engaged pastor. He knows people. He’s aware of what goes on in the parish.”



Bishop Spalding wants to be present for people in times of need, Reynolds said. “He makes his private cell phone number available if people need him in an emergency.”



Reynolds has gotten to know Bishop Spalding over the years working together for the archdiocese, but also just as friends. “It’s fun to be out with him in the community,” Reynolds said, and in restaurants or at sporting events, people are always calling out, ‘Father Mark, Father Mark.’”



Reynolds foresees Bishop Spalding being “very parish focused. He’ll want to be present in all the parishes and schools. … He loves being a priest, being available to the people.”



‘Gifted administrator’



Those who have worked closely with Bishop Spalding also praise his managerial and financial skills. “He’s a gifted administrator,” said Archbishop Thompson. Basically, “he does everything well.”



Bishop Spalding followed Archbishop Thompson as vicar general of the Archdiocese of Louisville. In that role, “that person is supposed to be the alter ego of the bishop,” Archbishop Thompson said. The vicar general shares in the governance of the diocese, and often acts in the stead of the bishop when he is unavailable.



Archbishop Kurtz appointed Bishop Spalding as vicar general in 2011, when he was serving as vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. “I could rely on him always giving very good and wise advice,” Archbishop Kurtz said.



Bishop Spalding served as vicar general until 2017 when he was named Bishop of Nashville. During that time, “an extraordinary amount of administration fell to him,” said Bishop Medley, since Archbishop Kurtz was dividing his time between Louisville and his duties as vice president, then president, of the USCCB. Bishop Medley describes Bishop Spalding’s leadership style as “very collaborative” but with “the capacity to be decisive.”



As judicial vicar from 1998 to 2011, Bishop Spalding “was the one overseeing and providing leadership in our tribunal,” according to Archbishop Kurtz.



When he was serving as vicar general, “I saw first-hand how good he is in moving forward important projects in the Church,” said Archbishop Kurtz. “He brings people along, gives them freedom to act. He’s a good administrator, and he’s not a micromanager.”



“In the midst of all of that, he’s thoroughly a follower of Jesus Christ. And someone who understands and supports the teachings of our Church and applies them in a very pastoral way,” Archbishop Kurtz added.



As chancellor of the archdiocese since 2002, Reynolds has worked with Bishop Spalding on a number of projects, and describes him as financially savvy. “He not only has a natural feel for it, but he’s also a student of it,” Reynolds said. “He builds the confidence of donors and helps them see the value of supporting the Church.”



When Bishop Spalding was pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange from 1999-2011, he guided the parish through a capital campaign and new church building project; the parish completely paid off the multi-million dollar project in seven years before he received his next assignment as pastor at Holy Trinity.



During his time at Immaculate Conception, Bishop Spalding also guided the parish through the closure of its elementary school due to low enrollment, and helped organize a new regional Catholic school. “Mark and I shared governance of St. Mary Academy … which was my first experience of working in close quarters with him,” said Father Terry Bradshaw, now pastor of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. “It’s amazing to me how easy it was to work with him.”



“He’s smart on numerous levels, canonically, financially, dealing with personalities and human interaction, organizationally,” said Father Bradshaw.



“He has a lot of priests’ trust. He’s easy to talk to. ... He has a lot of the gifts you would hope for in a pastor and bishop.”



Bishop Spalding has a “high capacity for organizing, and will be very good in coordinating the work of the staff and building a spirit of cooperation and collaboration among the parishes,” Archbishop Kurtz said. “He’s very good in attending to the needs of the priests and that’s going to be very important. He’s a good administrator who can account for growth,” he added.



“The Bishop of Nashville needs to be, in my judgment, a high energy person,” said Archbishop Kurtz, who has observed the Diocese of Nashville first as the Bishop of Knoxville and then as the Metropolitan of the province that includes the dioceses of Kentucky and Tennessee. “Bishop Spalding is very fitting to be the shepherd in Nashville.”