Bishop’s death draws condolences, memories

The death of Bishop David Choby brought reactions from several of his fellow bishops and others from the Diocese of Nashville. Among the statements released after Bishop Choby’s death were:



Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville



From his blog at www.archlou.org/my-friend-bishop-choby/.



My Friend, Bishop Choby



“You are a priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek.” Hebrews 5:6



Melchizedek was that mysterious priest who first appears in the 14th chapter of Genesis, when he brings out bread and wine and blesses Abram. He is again recalled in Psalm 110’s description of the victorious Messiah who would be called as high priest, not because he was born into the tribe of Levi but rather as one called by God to offer sacrifices and mediate between God and the people. The author of the Book of Hebrews in the New Testament picks up this theme in exalting Jesus as the high priest forever. ...



The passage from Hebrews was the second reading at the Mass of Christian Burial for Bishop David Choby, the 11th Bishop of Nashville. How fitting it was because my friend, David Choby, was a priest through and through. Hebrews speaks of no one taking this honor of high priest on his own initiative but only after being called by God. This call to put on Christ Jesus, even in the midst of weakness, and to offer sacrifice, to serve with patience and to seek a path of holiness was the life of Bishop Choby.



When I was first ordained, I would often hear the expression, “a priests’ priest.” It usually referred to a priest who was always there to support his brother priests. It was this priest who was always at jubilee anniversaries to support a brother priest or at the hospital to visit a priest who was ill or to take a pastoral responsibility when the priest could not. Even more so, this “priests’ priest” tended to enjoy the company of other priests and seek to be uplifted as he lifted up their spirits. These were the qualities that I saw exemplified in the 18 years during which I called Bishop Choby friend. Our friendship really began when he was elected diocesan administrator for Nashville in 2004 and appointed bishop 14 months later. After his ordination, he became a “bishops’ bishop.”



Four times a year we bishops of the Province of Louisville (the seven dioceses of Kentucky and Tennessee) gather for provincial meetings, which mostly take the form of support groups. … Of all the bishops, David Choby was the most faithful in his participation – always enjoying, always lifting up others, and always with stories and wit, experiences and wisdom to help and inspire.



Bishop Choby was just 70 years old when he died earlier this month on the eve of Pentecost Sunday. At the end of his life, after spending more than four months in hospital and rehab and after at least three operations, he remained that “bishop’s bishop.” We spoke over the phone the day before he died. ... When I asked him if he had any message for me to carry to brother bishops, he said quickly, “Oh yes. Please tell those bishops who know me of my gratitude for their prayers and of my greeting, friendship and love.”



I tried to recall why his funeral Mass was so touching to me emotionally, why I will miss him more than most who have gone before me. It was his genuine capacity to be a friend. When together, he never missed an opportunity to ask how I was doing and was usually specific on one question or another. And then he paused to listen to my reply. He knew how to make friends and to keep them. ...



The church was filled with the faithful who loved this bishop who befriended so well. How fitting that we would gather at the Holy Eucharist, where the bread and wine becomes the very Body and Blood of Jesus, at the hands of the faithful priest in the line of that mysterious priest of peace, Melchizedek. Bishop David Choby, may you rest in eternal peace.





Bishop Richard F. Stika of Knoxville



Bishop Choby has carried a heavy cross these last years with his health in decline, but he did so with a sense of hope and trust in Jesus. His death … on the eve of Pentecost is sad for us, but life for Bishop Choby hasn’t ended, it has only changed. I believe now that he will be at peace in the presence of Jesus.



I have lost a friend and a brother bishop. Just a few days ago, I spoke with Bishop Choby for a half hour and found it to be an enjoyable conversation about his hopes for the future. I finished our conversation telling him that I consider him a dear friend and that I love him very much. He expressed the same love for me and said he was grateful for our friendship and our many visits.



To all my friends in the Diocese of Nashville, please know that I, along with all your sisters and brothers in East Tennessee, are praying for you.





Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis



“On Pentecost Sunday, I received the sad news of the passing of the Most Reverend David Coby, Bishop of the Diocese of Nashville.



I had just been in a brief conversation with Bishop Emeritus J. Terry Steib (of Memphis), on Saturday morning before the ordination of our seminarians to the priesthood, speaking to him about the good bishop, and I looked forward to visiting with Bishop Choby this week. Now that that he has finished his final journey here on earth at the end of the Easter Season of God’s grace and mercy, let us commend our beloved brother to the Lord, that the Lord may grant him eternal rest and peace in the kingdom of God.



We will miss him, and I, along with all the clergy and the people of God in Memphis, offer our sympathy, condolence, love and prayers to his family, the clergy and all the people of God in the Diocese of Nashville during this time of their sorrow at the passing of Bishop Choby.



He was a good and holy bishop and a very good shepherd to the people of his diocese.





Bishop Edward U. Kmiec, Bishop Emeritus of Buffalo, Former Bishop of Nashville



Dear Friends,



On this funeral day of your beloved shepherd, Bishop David Choby, I humbly join you in spirit as a fellow mourner of him, as we commend him to the Lord as one of His “good and faithful servants.” It was a joy for me to know him as a priest and later as my successor as Bishop of Nashville, a gifted and talented man, with a huge pastoral and loving heart, serving God, the Church, and God’s people.



I offer my sympathy and prayerful condolences to all in Nashville. We shall miss Bishop Choby, but in our faith trust that he is now with our Lord whom he loved so much in life. May God’s peace be with you all.





Father Chet Artysiewicz, President of Glenmary Home Missioners, Cincinnati



Bishop Choby had the rare opportunity to serve as bishop of his native diocese. He served the people of the Diocese of Nashville for many years as a pastor, bishop and vocation director, a role he truly embraced. The Glenmary Home Missioners are honored to have worked alongside him. We offer our prayers for the repose of Bishop Choby’s soul, and for the people of the Diocese of Nashville as they mourn the loss of their shepherd.



(Glenmary operates two missions within the Diocese of Nashville: Holy Family Mission in Lafayette and Divine Savior Mission in Celina.)





Jim McIntyre, President of Father Ryan High School



The Most Reverend David R. Choby (Father Ryan Class of 1965), the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Nashville, whose frequent presence on the Father Ryan campus made him a much-loved member of the Father Ryan community and whose leadership in the areas of faith, service and vocations leaves a lasting impact on the broader Nashville community, died (June 3) at St. Thomas Hospital. ...



In February 2016, the school honored his 10th anniversary as the diocese’s bishop and his commitment to the community by creating the Bishop David R. Choby ’65 Christian Service Awards, saluting students for exceptional lives of service. He will be remembered (on June 4) as the school’s 50th reunion alums gather for the Golden Grad Mass, which he celebrated annually as bishop. …



I am stunned and saddened to hear this news. Bishop Choby has been a presence on our campus and an outstanding leader of our community. Our students delighted in his visits, were inspired by his words and were always proud to know that he was part of the Father Ryan family. His support of them, his dedication to Catholic education, and his example of Christian service made him an important voice for our city and our faith. And he was always a proud member of the Class of 1965, celebrating and welcoming our Golden Grads each year, something we will miss in particular.



From a personal perspective, Bishop Choby’s passing is particularly sad. He welcomed me to Nashville in 2005, to lead this school, and he always shared with me his enthusiastic belief in our students. I benefited every day from his wise counsel, and I will miss our conversations, his warm and supportive smile and his reassuring voice. On behalf of the students, faculty, Board of Trust, parents and alumni, around the world, I thank him for what he did for this community. I send prayers and support to his sister, Diane, as we all join in mourning his passing.





Michael Deely, Headmaster of Pope John Paul II High School



As many of you have heard our beloved Bishop David Choby passed away (June 4). … Our Pope John Paul II High School family mourns him and feels the heavy loss of his leadership, guidance, and presence.



Today I wish to share my feelings of gratitude and love for this great man. At the end of a man’s life, it is our duty to reflect on all the blessings that he gave to the world, and for our community his blessings were many. For our school he was more than our bishop, he was part of our family. It is Bishop Choby who helped steer the diocese to build a high school in the northern part of the diocese. It was he who helped provide support and advice in its founding days, ensuring that our Catholic identity was strong. He made his presence known often, gladly coming to the school over the years to celebrate Mass and to speak to the students. With his ever present smile and genuine love of his flock, he always brightened up the campus when he stopped to visit. And finally, as we all liked to proudly proclaim, he loved JPII so much that he decided to live right at the entrance to the campus.



As I drive to the campus now I know I will feel that loss each time I pass his house on the right. However, to the left of that same driveway is the sign that reads, “Because God Is Love.” As a person of faith and follower of Christ, I know he is with God our Father. I will find joy in the memories of him. I ask that the JPII community keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. ... In all that we do moving forward we will do it in honor of our friend, our brother in Christ, and our bishop. May we do great things to honor him, because God is love and God loved us so much he sent us Bishop David Choby. We will miss him and never forget him. He lives always in the heart of our community.