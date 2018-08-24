Bishops, faith leaders condemn Tennessee’s first execution in nine years

by Theresa Laurence, Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Two Tennessee bishops called the execution of Billy Ray Irick on Thursday, Aug. 9, “unnecessary.”



“Tonight’s execution of Billy Ray Irick was unnecessary. It served no useful purpose,” Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville and Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville said in a statement after Irick was executed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute in Nashville.



“In this time of sadness that began many years ago with the tragic and brutal death of Paula Dyer and continues with another death tonight, we believe that only Jesus Christ can bring consolation and peace,” the bishops said. “We continue to pray for Paula and for her family. And we also pray for Billy Ray Irick, that his final human thoughts were of remorse and sorrow, for we believe that only Christ can serve justice.



“We pray for the people of Tennessee that they will embrace the light and life that is Jesus Christ. And we hope that we may all come to cherish the dignity that his love instills in every person – at every stage of life,” they added.



Irick, 59, died at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 9 after Tennessee prison officials administered a lethal combination of chemicals, including midazolam, which was designed to render him unconscious, and then vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride, which designed to stop his lungs and heart.



Irick was the first person executed in Tennessee since 2009 and was the first person executed in the United States since it was announced on Aug. 2 that Pope Francis had ordered a change in the Catechism of the Catholic Church declaring that the death penalty is inadmissible in all cases.



Irick was convicted in 1986 for the murder and rape of 7-year-old Paula Dyer of Knoxville and had been on death row ever since. Irick had been living with Dyer’s family at the time of her murder.



Attorneys for Irick had filed a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking a stay of his execution until their lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol could be heard by the state Court of Appeals.



Five hours before the execution, the Supreme Court rejected the appeal, with a dissent filed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.



“In refusing to grant Irick a stay, the Court today turns a blind eye to a proven likelihood that the state of Tennessee is on the verge of inflicting several minutes of torturous pain on an inmate in its custody, while shrouding his suffering behind a veneer of paralysis,” Sotomayor wrote in her dissent.



“I cannot in good conscience join in this ‘rush to execute’ without first seeking every assurance that our precedent permits such results. ... If the law permits this execution to go forward in spite of the horrific final minutes that Irick may well experience, then we stopped being a civilized nation and accepted barbarism.”



According to press reports, before he died Irick was coughing, choking and gasping for air and his face turned dark purple as the lethal drugs took effect.



“I’m fundamentally opposed to the death penalty … but it’s certainly worse if you’re torturing the person,” said Deacon James Booth, director of prison ministry for the Diocese of Nashville, who stood outside the prison with a group of about 20 fellow anti-death penalty activists as Irick was executed.



On a humid night at sunset, spiritual leaders led prayers and read Scripture to the group, others who knew Irick from visiting him on death row shared memories about him.



“Being in that physical proximity, knowing that behind all the concrete walls and barbed wire a killing is going on is a very sobering thing,” Deacon Booth said.



Tennessee’s bishops, in the weeks before the execution, had twice issued statements calling for the end of the death penalty and condemning Irick’s execution.



“The state has the obligation to protect all people and to impose just punishment for crimes, but in the modern world the death penalty is not required for either of these ends,” Bishops Spalding and Stika said in a statement released just hours before Irick was executed. “We echo the words of Pope Francis, who recently declared as definitive teaching that the death penalty is unacceptable in all cases ‘because it attacks the dignity of the person, a dignity that is not lost even after having committed the most serious crimes.’ … We pray for a conversion of hearts to put an end to the practice of the death penalty in all cases and for an increase of the respect for life in all stages from conception until natural death.”



