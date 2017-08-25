Bishops form new body to address ‘sin of racism’ that ‘afflicts’ nation

by Catholic News Service and Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Saying there is an “urgent need” to address “the sin of racism” in the country and find solutions to it, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has established a new Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism and named one of the country’s African-American bishops to chair it.



Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, USCCB president, initiated the committee Aug. 23 “to focus on addressing the sin of racism in our society, and even in our Church, and the urgent need to come together as a society to find solutions.”



The announcement was made less than two weeks after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left a counter protester, Heather Heyer, dead, and laid bare the country’s deep racial divisions.



The events in Charlottesville “underscore that we’ve got a terrible disease of racism in our land,” said Father Michael Johnston, Administrator of the Diocese of Nashville. “There are some people truly without a moral compass acting out against the dignity of the human person.”



Father Johnston welcomed the announcement of the new Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. “The Church has to continue to speak out and be at the forefront,” where issues of injustice are concerned, he said.



Cardinal DiNardo appointed Bishop George V. Murry of Youngstown, Ohio, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Catholic Education, to chair the new ad hoc committee.



“Recent events have exposed the extent to which the sin of racism continues to afflict our nation,” Cardinal DiNardo said in a statement. “The establishment of this new ad hoc committee will be wholly dedicated to engaging the Church and our society to work together in unity to challenge the sin of racism, to listen to persons who are suffering under this sin, and to come together in the love of Christ to know one another as brothers and sisters.”



‘Call to faith and justice’



Catholics and people of good will across the country have been struggling with how to respond to such an ugly and blatant display of racism parading through the streets. “When you’re coming up against something evil, it’s hard to know the steps to take,” said Father Johnston.



At St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory, “we’re sort of scratching our heads about what we should do,” said pastor Father Pat Kibby. “We certainly have to pray for peace and openness of heart,” he said, and he and other clergy members at St. Stephen will continue “preaching about how we are one family of God.”



Whether in casual conversation or more formal adult education classes, “It can be difficult to have dialogue about issues that evoke a lot of emotion,” said Deacon Ron Deal of Holy Family Church in Brentwood. “We are bound together by faith, but that doesn’t mean we all think or feel the same way,” he said.



“There’s so much anger and vitriol and mean-spiritedness out there, we have to be better than that,” using the Gospel message as a guide, Deacon Deal said.



A parish like Holy Family, in the wealthy suburban enclave of Brentwood, may have a different response and action plan for standing against racism than a rural or inner-city parish, Deacon Deal said. Part of that is encouraging people to participate in social justice outreach opportunities where they can encounter people on the margins, through Room in the Inn, or prison ministry, which are both very active ministries at Holy Family.



Deacon Deal appreciates that the Church is addressing the issue of racism head-on. “The Church has lent its voice to a number of social justice issues along the way, immigration, poverty, sanctity of life. This is another opportunity to bring the Gospel message to people.”



A week after the events in Charlottesville, St. Henry Church in Nashville hosted a forum titled, “The Francis Effect: Encountering a Call to Faith and Justice,” which focused on prayer, education, advocacy and action. While the forum was previously planned and not a direct response to Charlottesville, it was a chance for dialogue and “issues of race came up a good amount” during roundtable discussions, according to Aimee Mayer, a parishioner at St. Henry and staff member at Catholic Charities of Tennessee who helped plan and lead the forum.



“People are still at a loss of how to respond,” she said. “If we educate ourselves on Catholic social teaching … and learn to make the bridge from charity to justice,” that can help in responding to racism and other structural injustices, Mayer said.



‘Stand together as Americans’



At an Aug. 23 news conference announcing the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, Bishop Murry said the sin of racism extends far beyond Charlottesville. “There have been other instances of discrimination and lack of caring, of outright hate for people who are African-American or other people of color, immigrants, newcomers. What the bishops are saying is we need to look at this in a concerted organized way because this is having a negative effect on the life of our country,” he said.



“Whether you’re Catholic, Muslim, or Jewish, or Protestant, we are Americans and we have American values and one of those values is equality,” Bishop Murry said. “When people are denied their opportunity to be equal and are not treated as equal, we need to speak out and stand together as Americans and call for American values, one of the most important being equality.”



In a statement announcing his appointment to the new ad hoc committee, Bishop Murry said, “I look forward to working with my brother bishops as well as communities across the United States to listen to the needs of individuals who have suffered under the sin of racism and together find solutions to this epidemic of hate that has plagued our nation for far too long.”



The bishops are not expecting that the new committee will provide a quick fix to solve the scourge of racism in the country. Talking forthrightly about racism and racial justice is difficult and painful for many people, especially in the South, and has been a challenge throughout this country’s history.



During the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, Diocese of Nashville Bishop Joseph Durick took great risk in offering public support for integration and equality, marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “He had tremendous courage, he was an extremely strong leader when it came to racial justice,” said Father Johnston, who was a seminarian and ordained a priest during Bishop Durick’s time in Nashville. “He got a lot of resistance … but he didn’t hesitate to speak out with great clarity. He put himself on the line.”



‘Brothers and Sisters to Us’



The mandate for the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism will be confirmed at the first meeting, expected “very shortly,” according to the USCCB. One of its priorities will be to “welcome and support” implementation of the U.S. bishops’ new pastoral letter on racism, expected to be released in 2018.



In 1979, the bishops issued a pastoral letter on racism titled “Brothers and Sisters to Us,” in which they addressed many themes, but the overall message then as today was “racism is a sin.” It declared that racism “divides the human family, blots out the image of God among specific members of that family, and violates the fundamental human dignity of those called to be children of the same Father.”



By forming the new ad hoc committee, the bishops have placed racism as a priority they must address quickly. The last two USCCB ad hoc committees dealt with religious liberty and marriage, established in 2011 and 2008, respectively.



The formation of the new ad hoc committee follows the conclusion of the work of the Peace in Our Communities Task Force. The task force was formed in July 2016 by Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky, who was then USCCB president. He initiated in response to racially related shootings in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as in Minneapolis and Dallas.



Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory of Atlanta, former USCCB president, served as head of the task force, which explored ways of promoting peace and healing around the country.



While it can feel overwhelming to try to tackle the sin of racism as an individual, there are simple actions that anyone can take that make a difference, Father Johnston said. “Maybe it’s a high school kid coming to the defense of a classmate facing discrimination; maybe it’s someone in the workplace who shuts down a racist joke,” he said. “We all have the opportunity, and the obligation, to be disciples.”



