Brian Cooper takes expanded role with diocese

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Brian Cooper, the newly appointed Chief Administrative Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Diocese of Nashville, talks with Jennifer Murphy, executive director of the Tennessee Public Policy Commission, before the CPPC board meeting at the Catholic Pastoral Center on Friday, June 22. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Bishop J. Mark Spalding has announced changes to the administrative structure of the Diocese of Nashville’s departments and ministries that include the appointment of Brian Cooper as the Chief Administrative Officer and Vice Chancellor of the diocese.



Previously, Cooper’s title was Executive Director of Business Services for the diocese. Cooper was first hired by the diocese in September 2017 as an assistant to Diocesan Administrator Father Michael Johnston to help the diocese prepare for a new bishop. Bishop Spalding asked Cooper to continue in his position after he was installed as the Bishop of Nashville on Feb. 2.



“This appointment reflects the good work already accomplished during your short time with the diocese,” Bishop Spalding wrote in the letter of Cooper’s appointment. “Furthermore, you are entrusted with all responsibilities and authorities afforded to the Office of the Moderator of the Curia, which I have chosen to remain vacant.”



In this new role, Cooper will have administrative responsibilities for diocesan departments, ministries and staff. His duties will be similar to that of Moderator of a Curia, which according to canon law, are “to coordinate those things which pertain to the treatment of administrative affairs and to take care that the other members of the curia properly fulfill the office entrusted to them.”



“My working relationship with Brian is excellent, and I see that his working relationship with the diocesan offices and pastors is no less than superb,” Bishop Spalding said. “We go forward now as a diocese, unified with the diocesan ministries in support of parish ministries helping all of our people to build up the Kingdom of God.”



The new position will expand the role Cooper held in his previous position. As chief administrative officer he will manage and oversee financial matters, budgets, technology, administration, personnel and planning for all of the diocese’s offices and ministries.



“I’ve been blessed with a lot of good people in the diocese to allow those things to happen,” Cooper said.



“My primary role is to serve Bishop Spalding by assisting him in all areas of administration, freeing him up to spend the majority of his time with pastors and parish communities and his other important constituencies,” he said. “There’s certain things only the bishop can do.” Cooper said his job will be to ensure that the bishop has the time and freedom necessary to be where he needs to be.



Before working for the diocese, Cooper was a retired banking executive and entrepreneur.



The appointment of a lay person to oversee the administrative services of a diocese is a small but growing trend.The Archdiocese of Louisville, where Bishop Spalding was a priest before his appointment in Nashville, has a similar administrative structure and dioceses in other major cities are moving in this direction.



As the complexity of managing the administrative aspects of a diocese has grown, “the expertise to manage all that has become much more specialized,” Cooper said.



Without help, the administrative duties can consume all the time of a bishop, leaving little time for him to act as the spiritual shepherd for the diocesan flock, Cooper said.



“One of the big directional focuses Bishop has given me in this position is to support him in his overall focus on supporting parishes and pastors,” Cooper said, by being an administrative resource and aid for parishes where possible.



Another important focus in his new role will be providing transparency and accountability for the diocese’s operations.



Cooper also will take on the new role of Vice Chancellor of the diocese. In that role, he’ll be able to serve as a back-up for the Chancellor, Deacon Hans Toecker.



To help further prepare for his new responsibilities, Cooper is pursuing masters degrees in Church Management and Theology through Villanova University. The online program is considered one of the best in the country.



Cooper spent 10 days at Villanova earlier this month to start the multi-year program, which will include two years to earn the masters degree in Church Management with an extra year of advanced studies to obtain the Theology degree.



“My previous career in banking and technology was very fulfilling,” Cooper said. “It would have been hard for me to imagine my life in this new position at that time. … Looking back, I can connect the dots. It has prepared me for this new role.”



Cooper, a parishioner at Christ the King Church in Nashville, is excited about the new position.



“I feel very blessed to enter this new phase in my professional career,” he said. “To do it for the Catholic Church, an institution I have so much love and care for, is a great privilege.



“It’s humbling and it’s a great privilege to have an opportunity to serve Bishop Spalding, the pastors, the parishes and the employees of the diocese in this capacity,” he added. “I’m very excited and looking forward to the great things ahead of us.”