Business executive tapped to help prepare diocese for new leadership

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Brian Cooper, president of the board of directors at Mary, Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility, and a parishioner at Christ the King Church, will serve as a special assistant to Diocesan Administrator Father Michael Johnston as the diocese prepares for a new bishop. Cooper spoke to diocesan staff members at the Catholic Pastoral Center Aug. 31 about how he planned to work with staff to make improvements to ensure a smooth transition for the diocese’s next bishop. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Brian Cooper, a retired banking executive and entrepreneur, has been hired to be an assistant to Diocesan Administrator Father Michael Johnston to help the diocese prepare for a new bishop.



“Father Mike and I want the diocese to be in its absolute strongest shape for the new bishop so we can hit the ground running,” Cooper said during a meeting on Aug. 31 when Father Johnston introduced him to the diocesan staff.



Father Johnston was elected diocesan administrator after the death of Bishop David Choby on June 3. In July, he asked diocesan employees to complete a survey about the strengths and weaknesses of the diocesan administrative offices. “The idea was what can we do to work together in a way that’s helpful to the diocese,” Father Johnston said.



After reading the survey responses, Father Johnston tapped Cooper to help develop recommendations to improve diocesan operations.



“A new bishop brings about change. It’s up to us to make it a positive change,” said Cooper, who is the president of the board of directors for Mary, Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility and a parishioner at Christ the King Church in Nashville. “By doing our jobs better it allows us to serve others better.”



“His job will be to learn, to listen,” Father Johnston said of Cooper, who retired after a 30-year career in banking and went on to start companies in oil and gas development, payment processing and property management.



“I love helping organizations be successful, especially Catholic organizations,” Cooper told diocesan employees.



Cooper, who began his new job on Tuesday, Sept. 5, will focus on three main areas: creating a challenging and proficient work environment; fostering a motivated workforce; and building a safe, clean work place, targeting the physical plant.



His plan for making improvements in those areas include:



• Focusing on “what’s important now.”



• Building teamwork, which requires accountability, sacrifice, honesty, empathy, and caring about others. “Individual accomplishments are good, but group accomplishment is always better because you can share it,” Cooper said.



• Improving communication, including fostering frequent two-way dialogue. “We want everyone to be on the same page of what’s being done and why,” Cooper said. “We want employees to see how their job fits into the picture, and why it’s important.”



After discussions with diocesan employees, Cooper will make recommendations to Father Johnston directly, who would review and approve any implementation along with diocesan leadership.



“I’m looking forward to assisting Father Mike and the diocese with this important transition,” he told diocesan employees.