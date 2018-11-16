Calvary Cemetery marks 150 years of caring for Catholic community

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Father Ed Steiner, pastor of the Cathedral of the Incarnation, led a tour of Calvary Cemetery, Nov. 2, after an outdoor Mass held by Father Dan Reehil. Father Steiner explains some of the history of the cemetery to a group of seventh grade students at St. Edward School. Photo by Andy Telli

On Nov. 29, 1868, Bishop Patrick Feehan, led a long procession of between 3,000 and 4,000 people from St. Mary’s Church in downtown Nashville, which was then the cathedral, to the city’s new Catholic cemetery on Lebanon Pike, three miles away.



“The long line of carriages was extended to such a great length that there was no point along the route from which the entire procession could be viewed at one time,” according to a newspaper article about the event.



Bishop Feehan climbed aboard a stand and addressed the throng. “The soul which comes from God will return to him; the body returns to its parent earth,” he said. “The tabernacle will live but the temple will fall to ruin.



“Hence, this place may not be regarded with terror,” he said. “It is a place of rest, a place sacred evermore to the dead, where we may come to pray for them; to be inspired with hope from Heaven, to learn from their moldering dust how vain and perishable we are; and the glories and follies of this world will quickly pass away, and that there is a glorious immortality beyond.”



With that he walked through the cemetery blessing it with holy water and consecrating it as sacred ground.



Deacon Michael Wilkins has been the director of burials, sales and marketing for Calvary Cemetery since 2014. The cemetery, Nashville’s only Catholic cemetery, was dedicated 150 years ago on Nov. 29, 1868, by Bishop Patrick Feehan. Over the years, approximately 18,000 people have been buried at Calvary. Tennessee Register file photo by Rick Musacchio

One hundred and fifty years later, Calvary Cemetery is still welcoming Catholics to their final resting place.



“It’s kind of like a giant tabernacle for those bodies waiting for the resurrection,” Father Steve Klasek said of Calvary Cemetery. It’s a place where “the Church will protect them.”



“We maintain a Catholic cemetery to have a proper way to conclude a Catholic funeral,” explained Father Klasek, a former member of the Calvary Cemetery board of directors and pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Tullahoma.



The Catholic funeral rite is broken up into three stations, he said, the vigil, the funeral Mass and the burial. There’s no dismissal until the burial is concluded, Father Klasek said. “It’s a continuous rite.”



As consecrated ground, the cemetery is “permanently dedicated to the service of God,” he said.



The city’s first Catholic cemetery was located at the back of the old City Cemetery on Fourth Avenue South and on the eastern slope of what was called St. Cloud Hill, the location of Fort Negley. Much of it today lies beneath the parking lot behind Greer Stadium.



“Archeologists believe there are still people buried there,” said Deacon Michael Wilkins, director of burials, sales and marketing at Calvary.



It was dedicated in 1850, but it was the site of Catholic burials even before that, he said.



Funeral records go back to the earliest days of the diocese, and the first recorded was celebrated by Nashville’s first bishop, Richard Pius Miles, on Feb. 14, 1839, for William Rogan.



In 1948 a War Memorial Service was held at Calvary Cemetery. Through the generations, Catholic soldiers and veterans have been buried at Calvary, which was dedicated in the years following the Civil War. Tennessee Register file photo

But after the Civil War, the rail line that ran along the back of the cemetery was expanded, encroaching on the Catholic cemetery.



“Bishop Feehan, who had just started Calvary Cemetery in Memphis in 1866, decided to do the same thing in Nashville,” Father Klasek said.



He bought 45 acres on Lebanon Pike for $15,000 from the Buddeke family, which had sold 200 acres next door about 12 years before for the founding of Mount Olivet Cemetery. The Buddekes were a prominent Catholic family in the city who helped found the Church of the Assumption; their mansion across the street is still used by Assumption Parish for events.



The diocese promised families with relatives buried in the old Catholic cemetery, that they would have a space in the new cemetery, Deacon Wilkins said. Many of the families dug up the remains of their loved ones and moved them to Calvary on their own.



“You dig them up and take it to your family plot, you don’t have to tell anybody,” Father Klasek said. “It was kind of a do-it-yourself cemetery for a while.”



Even as bodies were moved from the old cemetery, new burials were held there to replace them, Deacon Wilkins said. “We don’t have a great deal of records from this period.”



By the turn of the 20th century, the old cemetery was full, and there was no income to support maintenance of it, Father Klaskek said.



Bishop Thomas Byrne decided to sell the cemetery to the railroad and informed the faithful, “Either you move the graves or we will,” Father Klasek said.



“We think we moved about 700 people from our old Catholic cementery to here,” Deacon Wilkins said. “That move actually took 30 years, with the bulk of them being moved around 1901.”



Most of those graves are in section 11 near the entrance on Lebanon Pike.



“The very poorest people would have had wood markers,” Deacon Wilkins said. And as the wood markers have deteriorated over time, “it makes it hard to figure out who is where.”



The first original burial at Calvary was on Dec. 7, 1868, about a week after it was dedicated. The person buried was Malachi Mulloy.



For the first nearly 60 years, the cemetery was managed by a committee of parishioners at St. Mary’s. But in 1927, Bishop Alphonse Smith “made a style shift in record keeping and management, everything,” Deacon Wilkins said.



A sexton was named to supervise the cemetery — three successive generations of the Crouch family served as the first three sextons -— and a plat book, recording the location and date of the burials was started.



“It gave us a good pictorial map of how people physically were buried in the cemetery and we had the chronological listing of when people were buried,” Deacon Wilkins said. “Separately we had a separate index card with collaborative information,” such as the type of vault used and who paid for the grave. An obituary would be taped to the back of the card with information about the deceased and their family, he said.



“Over the next 50 years, we ended up with a wealth of information,” Deacon Wilkins said. “You really get a well-rounded perspective of what funerals were like for families in this Catholic community.”



The cemetery converted to computer records in 2007. Although all the additional information on the index cards isn’t available online, it’s available to people who can visit the office, Deacon Wilkins said. “If we have information, they’re welcome to it.”



In the 1970s, “the whole market changed,” Father Klasek said. As people moved to the suburbs, “they wanted cemeteries close to where they were living.”



Also, cremations became more common, he added.



“It was a constant challenge,” Father Klasek said.



He was appointed to the Cemetery Board in the 1990s when he was serving as pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Donelson. “We were looking for ways to promote it that didn’t cost the diocese any money,” Father Klasek said. “We thought if we could get people to go to the cemetery they would realize it looks so nice. It sells itself.”



Approximately 18,000 people are buried in Calvary, Deacon Wilkins said. “We should have enough room for about 40,000 people as the cemetery was originally designed. I’m sure it will end up holding quite a bit more than that because of the prevalence of cremation burials,” which reduces the space needed for a burial.



The cemetery has six columbariums that each have 48 niches to hold cremains, Deacon Wilkins said. “We’ll be adding more. You can inter a great number of people in a very small amount of space with those types of designs.”



Church teaching allows cremations, but it still requires that the ashes be deposited in a sacred space.



The popularity of cremations continue to grow because it is significantly less costly than a burial of a body, Deacon Wilkins said.



Although Calvary only handles burials and the inurnments of cremains, Deacon Wilkins can help explain to people the entire funeral and burial planning process. He encourages people to call him at Calvary Cemetery if they have questions. “Even though this seems like the last stop on the train, you can start here,” he said.



Deacon Wilkins took over management of Calvary Cemetery shortly after he was ordained a deacon in 2014.



“We have to get the cemetery to a point where it can maintain itself and we can do a good job of burying the faithful,” Deacon Wilkins said. “Maintaining it, that’s a big job. And that’s all apart from actually burying people.”



Calvary has between 130 and 140 burials a year, he said. “We’ve had a couple of years where we’re running in the black. We’re trying to keep that momentum going forward. We’d love to see about a good 10 year run where we’ve got a pretty good profit to put back so when we have an extraordinary expense we can handle it.”



Calvary Cemetery reflects the changing demographics of the diocese. As more and more Hispanics, Vietnamese, Sudanese, Congolese, Korean and other ethnic groups of Catholics are setting roots deeper in the community, they are choosing to have their loved ones buried at the cemetery, Deacon Wilkins said.



Though Deacon Wilkins was familiar with Calvary Cemetery, with five generations of his family buried there, he’s still learning.



“I’ve gotten to know a lot about the history of the place, how it’s worked, how it will work in the future,” Deacon Wilkins said. “It’s always evolving, even though it looks static. Things are always changing.”