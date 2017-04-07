Cardinal Keeler remembered as ‘wise and gentle pastor’

by Erik Zygmont CNS

BALTIMORE. Mourners from near and far, and all walks of life and various creeds, filled the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen March 28 for the funeral Mass of Cardinal William H. Keeler, 14th archbishop of Baltimore.



Thirty prelates, including six cardinals, and dozens of priests and deacons, mourned Cardinal Keeler, who died March 23 at 86, and commended his soul to God.



Dignitaries and officials came to pay their respects, including Maryland Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr., Baltimore County Executive Kevin B. Kamenetz, retired U.S. Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski and State Sen. James “Ed” DeGrange Sr.



In his closing remarks, Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori ranked Cardinal Keeler among the most illustrious of his predecessors, including Archbishop John Carroll, the nation’s first archbishop, Cardinal James Gibbons (1877-1921) and Cardinal Lawrence Shehan (1961-1974).



While he was a churchman of the highest stature, to be sure many came to Cardinal Keeler’s funeral to remember a man who had simply never forgotten them.



“He always remembered who I was and what church I came from,” said Jo Anne Harris, mother of Father Raymond Harris, who was ordained by Cardinal Keeler and now is pastor of Holy Family Parish in Randallstown, Maryland. “You would always get a smile and a handshake, and you knew it wasn’t phony. It was from the heart.”



Sheila Peter, a cathedral parishioner, remembered bringing her son, Tommy, then 10, to see Cardinal Keeler in the sacristy after a Good Friday veneration of the cross.



“I said, ‘Here’s a big fan of yours,’ and the cardinal held his (zucchetto) over Tommy’s head and we took a picture,” she told the Catholic Review, Baltimore’s archdiocesan news outlet.



In his homily, Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York described the “indefatigable, friendly, ever-unflappable gentleman of faith, William Cardinal Keeler,” who took to heart a bit of advice to priests from St. John Paul II:



“Love for Jesus and his church must be the passion of your life.”



“He not only knew the quote, he lived it and radiated it,” Cardinal Dolan said.



He and others acknowledged that Cardinal Keeler’s passion overflowed, particularly in the ecumenical and interreligious arena.



When he stepped down as moderator for Jewish affairs for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, a position that included co-chairing key dialogue between the two faiths, Cardinal Keeler asked Cardinal Dolan to take over, the latter recalled.



“I had rehearsed my ‘No,’ having just arrived in New York and obviously preoccupied, but he described the dialogue with such zeal and excitement, it sounded like he was inviting me to a game at Camden Yards, with all the cold beer and hotdogs, kosher, I could eat,” Cardinal Dolan said.



Cardinal Keeler’s “zeal and excitement” for working with the Jewish community was reciprocated.



Before the funeral Mass, Rabbi Abie I. Ingber, executive director of the Center for Interfaith Community Engagement at Xavier University in Cincinnati, reflected on what the cardinal had meant to him.



“We could start with the word ‘everything,’” Rabbi Ingber said, recalling how Cardinal Keeler had introduced him to St. John Paul II in 1999, a meeting that “directed” the next 18 years of his life, inspiring him to help build an exhibit on the saint and the Jewish people, “A Blessing to One Another.”



Over the years, Rabbi Ingber and Cardinal Keeler continued their correspondence and visits, and the rabbi visited the cardinal, when his health was failing, at St. Martin’s Home for the Aged.



“I asked for his blessing and I gave him mine,” Rabbi Ingber said.



As he looked around the cathedral, he noted that his grandparents had been murdered in the Holocaust.



“Here I am, the grandchild of Jews who were killed at the Holocaust, lovingly seated at the funeral of a cardinal of the Catholic Church,” he said. “That’s a good world.”



The liturgy included a message from Pope Francis, read by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S., in which the pope expressed his condolences for the loss of the “wise and gentle pastor.”



The readings and Gospel held special meaning for the cardinal, who chose them himself.



In the first reading, from the Book of Deuteronomy, Moses exhorts the Israelites to “love the Lord, your God, with your whole heart, your whole being, and with your whole strength.”



The cardinal’s episcopal motto, “Do the work of an evangelist,” came from the words of the second reading from St. Paul’s Second Letter to Timothy: “But you, be self-possessed in all circumstances; put up with hardship; perform the work of an evangelist; fulfill your ministry.”



The Gospel described Jesus’ call to his first apostles, Peter, Andrew, James and John, who left their work as fishermen to follow him.



At the conclusion of Mass, Archbishop Lori, the main celebrant, thanked members of the cardinal’s family “for sharing Cardinal Keeler with us all these many years, and sharing him so generously.”



He also thanked the Little Sisters of the Poor, who operate St. Martin’s Home, “for welcoming him into your home as you would welcome Christ.” The sisters received a standing ovation.



The archbishop also reflected on the last four or five years of Cardinal Keeler’s life, drawing a parallel between it and the “grand silence,” a former seminary tradition that called for silence from 9 p.m. every evening until Mass was celebrated the following day.



It was not the most popular rule, the archbishop remembered, “and rumor has it there were many infractions – I wouldn’t know about that.”



Nevertheless, Archbishop Lori said, the grand silence was valuable as a time of prayer and rest which “taught the important lesson of preparing one’s mind and heart for the next day and the important responsibilities each new day brings.”



Cardinal Keeler had a connection to the Diocese of Nashville, primarily through his friendship with the family of Ann and Monroe Carell. Monroe Carell was a prominent Nashville businessman and philanthropist; he and his wife were parishioners at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville and supported many ministries of the diocese and other charities and institutions in the community.



When Carell died in 2008, Cardinal Keeler attended the funeral. “Monroe Carell was an extraordinarily wonderful benefactor of the basilica in Baltimore, enabling us to beautify the church according to its original design,” Cardinal Keeler said at the time.



The cardinal also was a friend to the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville, who operated and taught at schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore during his tenure.



Cardinal Keeler, who was raised in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, knew from an early age he was called to the priesthood. In a 2005 interview with the Catholic Review, he recalled visiting his grandfather’s farm in Illinois when the local Catholic pastor stopped by for a visit – pointing to the 4-year-old boy and announcing that he would one day become a priest.



He was ordained a priest in Rome July 17, 1955. He served as assistant pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Marysville, Pennsylvania, before taking on other assignments as secretary to Harrisburg Bishop George L. Leech and as a “peritus,” or special adviser, during Second Vatican Council meetings in Rome.



He later was named vice chancellor and vicar general of the Harrisburg Diocese and named an auxiliary bishop for the diocese in 1979. Four years later he was appointed its bishop. He left Harrisburg in 1989 when he was appointed Archbishop of Baltimore, where he served until his retirement in 2007.



As Baltimore’s archbishop and head of the nation’s first archdiocese, the 1995 papal visit to Baltimore – at Cardinal Keeler’s invitation – was one of the prelate’s proudest moments. St. John Paul II celebrated Mass at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, visited the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, shared a meal at Our Daily Bread and encouraged seminarians at St. Mary’s Seminary in Roland Park.



A prodigious fundraiser, Cardinal Keeler established what is now known as the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal. In 1997, he launched a major capital campaign known as Heritage of Hope that raised more than $137 million from more than 39,000 gifts and pledges.



The cardinal also established the Partners in Excellence program, which provides tuition scholarships for children in inner-city Catholic schools. Since its inception in 1996, Partners in Excellence has provided more than $26 million in tuition assistance.



One of the cardinal’s last major efforts was the $32 million campaign to restore the basilica. After more than two years of construction, the building was rededicated Nov. 4, 2006 – 200 years after the basilica’s cornerstone was laid. More than 240 bishops from across the nation were there for the celebration, marking the first time all the country’s bishops gathered in the basilica since 1989 when the archdiocese marked its bicentennial.



Cardinal Edwin F. O’Brien, grand master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and former archbishop of Baltimore, offered the final commendation at Cardinal Keeler’s funeral, and the cardinal’s eight pallbearers carried his remains out of the cathedral, where deacons, priests, bishops and cardinals chanted “Salve Regina.”



A funeral procession took his remains to their final resting place, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption in Baltimore.







Zygmont is on the staff of the Catholic Review, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.







CNS photo/Kevin J. Parks, Catholic Review



Clergymen process into the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore March 28 to celebrate the funeral Mass for Cardinal William H. Keeler, retired archbishop of Baltimore. Cardinal Keeler died March 23 at age 86.













