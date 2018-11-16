Cardinal says he leaves USCCB assembly more hopeful than when it started

by Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, right, and Bishop Christopher Coyne, address a press conference, Nov. 12, as the USCCB gathered for a day of prayer and reflection at the opening of the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. Photos by Rick Musacchio

BALTIMORE. The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said he was leaving the bishops’ fall general assembly Nov. 14 more hopeful than when the meeting began two days earlier.



Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston said in remarks closing the assembly that his hope was primarily grounded in Christ as well as realizing that the body of bishops was on the road to implementing protocols to boost the accountability of bishops to laypeople and survivors of clergy sex abuse.



As the meeting started, Cardinal DiNardo expressed disappointment because the Vatican had asked that no vote be taken on several protocols governing bishops that he had hoped would be accepted during the three-day meeting.



The instruction came from the Congregation for Bishops, citing the upcoming February meeting of the presidents of the bishops’ conferences around the world to address clergy sex abuse and to ensure that the proposals were in line with canon law.



“We have accepted it with disappointment,” Cardinal DiNardo said of the congregation’s request during a midday news conference on the first day of the assembly.



“We have not lessened in any of our resolve for actions. We are going to work intensely on these items of action. We can’t vote on them totally, but clarify them, get them more intensely canonically well, so that Rome will see that. We’re going to keep pushing and moving until we get to a point where they become action,” he said.



“We are ourselves not happy about this,” he continued. “We are working very hard to move to action. We are just at a bump in the road.”



The request from the Vatican congregation was outlined in a letter received the weekend before the assembly opened.



Bishop William Medley of Owensboro, Kentucky, left, Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis, and Bishop J. Mark Spalding, talk Nov. 13 at the fall general assembly. “Cardinal DiNardo heard the strong message from the bishops of the U.S. that we must all be accountable to the Church and to each other on this issue,” Bishop Spalding said.

Citing the universal nature of the Catholic Church, he also said that the U.S. bishops cannot act unilaterally to enact standards unless they comply with canon law.



The cardinal stressed that he planned to press the need for the proposals to improve bishops’ accountability when he represents the U.S. bishops at the February gathering.



Until Cardinal DiNardo announced that no vote would be taken on the proposals as the bishops opened their fall general assembly in Baltimore, none of the bishops were aware of the Vatican’s concerns, said Bishop Christopher J. Coyne of Burlington, Vermont, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Communications.



“It has thrown us a little bit sideways because it was completely unexpected,” Bishop Coyne said of the Vatican correspondence.



Nevertheless, he explained to reporters, the bishops “by nature are collegial” and “do not work in separate entities” when adopting standards under canon law.



The cardinal repeated several times that the bishops were committed to implementing the proposals despite the setback. “The bishops are all of one mind on this,” he said.



Cardinal DiNardo said he did not know if the congregation’s letters originated with Pope Francis. He said that during a meeting with the pope in October in Rome, the pontiff expressed interest in the direction the U.S. Church was taking.



In his closing statement, Cardinal DiNardo also pledged to the pope the “loyalty and devotion” of the conference “in these difficult days.”



“I am sure that, under the leadership of Pope Francis, the conversation that the global Church will have in February will help us eradicate the evil of sexual abuse from our Church,” Cardinal DiNardo said. “It will make our local efforts more global and the global perspective will help us here.”



In addition, the cardinal said, the hours of conversation involving bishops, eparchs, clergy abuse survivors and invited speakers throughout the assembly “have given me direction and consensus” and will serve as a “springboard for action.”







‘We must all be accountable’



“Cardinal DiNardo heard the strong message from the bishops of the U.S. that we must all be accountable to the Church and to each other on this issue,” Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville said. “He will carry that message to Rome for the meeting in February. This will be an opportunity to extend the lessons that we’ve learned here in the U.S. for the good of the universal Church.



“We did a great deal of listening to the various presenters, to one another, to the laity, and most especially to women,” Bishop Spalding said. “They bring tremendous wisdom for the good of the Church.



“Through our baptismal call, we have a co-responsibility to build up the Church in the world,” he added. “We honor the Church and all those who came before us when we respond to this issue with great competence and effectively provide safe environments for all our people.”



As the USCCB developed a plan to respond to difficult news regarding clergy abuse over the summer, Cardinal DiNardo said conference leadership set three goals, among them fully investigating the circumstances surrounding reports that Archbishop Theodore E. McCarrick had allegedly abused minors and seminarians.



Other goals, he said, included making it easier to report abuse and misconduct by bishops and developing means whereby bishops could be held more accountable for their actions and ensuring any plan was independent of the bishops, duly authorized by the Church and had substantial lay involvement.



He said the assembly showed that the USCCB was on “course to accomplish these goals.”



Progress also was made to establish a way for people to report complaints against bishops through a third-party hotline and that proposals for a national lay commission and a national network involving existing diocesan review boards will be developed, he said.



The cardinal also expressed hope that standards of accountability for bishops and a protocol for bishops removed from ministry also would be completed.



“We leave this place committed to taking the strongest possible actions at the earliest possible moment,” Cardinal DiNardo said. “We will do so in communion with the universal Church. Moving forward in concert with the Church around the world will make the Church in the United States stronger and will make the global Church stronger.”



During a wide-ranging discussion on the second day of the meeting, bishops admitted that parishioners are angry and continually ask how Archbishop McCarrick was able to rise through Church ranks despite widespread knowledge of allegations that he sexually abused seminarians and boys.



The predicament in which the Church finds itself stemming from the fallout surrounding Archbishop McCarrick has left the bishops with few satisfactory answers for parishioners.



The bishops also are faced with having to reflect on how they can become better shepherds in a time of widespread doubt and distrust within the Church, several bishops said during a 65-minute session Nov. 13 at the assembly in Baltimore.



Bishop George V. Murry of Youngstown, Ohio, urged his fellow prelates to “go the extra mile, take the extra step to communicate to people that we hear what they have to say.”



Auxiliary Bishop Robert E. Barron of Los Angeles said the circumstances surrounding Archbishop McCarrick “is a major concern for people.”



Pope Francis accepted Archbishop McCarrick’s resignation from the College of Cardinals in July following reports of sexual abuse allegations involving minors decades ago and seminarians more recently. Archbishop McCarrick has denied the allegations.



Bishop Barron added that he hopes the investigation sought by Cardinal DiNardo moves forward both in the United States and at the Vatican.



Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, responded to several bishops who wondered about the status of the investigations. He said the Vatican’s inquiry is underway and that officials in each of the dioceses and archdioceses where the former cardinal served – New York; Newark and Metuchen, New Jersey; and Washington – are slowly moving forward, but that they are being complicated by factors outside of the Church.



The New Jersey attorney general is investigating the Church’s handling of abuse claims and is limiting how quickly Church officials in Newark and Metuchen can access its files, Cardinal Tobin said.



“We are ready to go, but need the attorney general’s go ahead,” he said.



As the conversation opened, Cardinal DiNardo said that a task force of three former USCCB presidents has been formed and they will provide regular communication with bishops and the wider Church about responses to the abuse crisis. The announcement met with wide approval from the assembly.



Task force members are New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Atlanta Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory and Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky. Cardinal DiNardo said he will chair the group.



The conversation also surfaced some willingness among bishops to pass some sort of resolution to act despite a Vatican letter asking that no action be taken on proposals that include establishing standards of episcopal accountability and forming a commission that would handle complaints when the standards are violated.



Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, offered that a nonbinding vote be taken to convey a sense of the bishops’ intentions to tackle the abuse crisis and send a message to parishioners.



“We are not branch managers of the Vatican,” he said. “Our people are crying out for some action.”



Other comments offered suggestions for the need to recommit to transparency and accountability in ministry and the need to restore the trust of the laity across the Church.



“How bishops are held accountable when there is misconduct is not clear,” said Archbishop George J. Lukas of Omaha, Nebraska. “I think there’s a process out there that happens some time, but it’s not timely and it’s not clear.”



He also called on the USCCB leadership to appeal to Pope Francis for help in seeking to restore trust and accountability.



At various points during the conversation, bishops reflected on the spiritual side of their lives, with some suggesting that the way to restore trust and develop a better understanding of what it means to be a prelate involves a deeper relationship with Jesus.



“It would seem to me that we as bishops need to form more and more prayerful relationships among ourselves ... and ongoing opportunities for our own relationship based totally on Jesus Christ,” said Cardinal Roger W. Mahony, retired archbishop of Los Angeles.



Archbishop Alexander K. Sample of Portland, Oregon, said he has taken a “hard look” at his life and how he carries out his ministry since the scandal arose in June. He said he has found comfort in the “saving power” of Jesus.



Future historians will study how the bishops responded to the abuse crisis, he said, suggesting that the bishops “recommit to the sacred that has been given to us by Jesus Christ.”



Being grounded in the mission of Jesus that calls for serving the faithful as shepherds is vital in restoring trust, explained Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski of Miami.



“We will regain trust by doing what we are supposed to be doing as pastors and shepherds,” he said. “We walk with them, and we can regain their trust.”



Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, Missouri, urged the bishops “to remember the necessity of the laity in helping us get out of this mess.”



He proposed that the USCCB employ the services of expert lay Catholics to study what he recalled Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis describing during a homily at Mass for the assembly Nov. 12 as “the root causes of the abuse of power by U.S. hierarchy.”



Laypeople, he added, are willing to partner with the bishops to guide the Church out of the crisis it faces.



Rick Musacchio of the Tennessee Register contributed to this report.