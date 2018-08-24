Catechetical conference to feature dynamic speakers

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Sheri Isham, the director of religious education for the Diocese of Nashville, is hoping the speakers for this year’s Catechetical Conference will energize those in the diocese who teach the faith.



“This is going to be a transforming conference,” Isham said. “When you’re transformed yourself, you want to bring others in.”



The free conference will be held 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Catholic Pastoral Center at 2800 McGavock Pike. There will be two tracks, one for English speakers and another for Spanish speakers.



Paprocki

Joe Paprocki, an author, speaker and National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press in Chicago, will give two talks in English: “Enlisting Witnesses for Jesus Christ: Teaching People to Find God at the Intersection of Heaven and Earth” and “Nine Steps to Becoming a More Evangelizing Catechist.”



“I have tried for years to get Joe Paprocki and we have him coming,” Isham said. “He’s a great, dynamic speaker.”



Paprocki wrote “The Catechist’s Toolbox” and his latest book is “Living the Sacraments.”



“We’re called to these roles (as catechists) and that’s what he emphasizes,” Isham said of Paprocki.



Molina

Héctor Molina, currently the chief executive officer of Casting Nets Ministries, will give talks in both in English and Spanish. He is one of the most sought-after bilingual Catholic evangelists in the country and has more than 25 years experience in pastoral ministry in the Diocese of Brooklyn and the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He also was an apologist and speaker for Catholic Answers.



Deacon Anselmo Ambriz, the new director of religious education for the Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Nashville, will also speak. “It’s his opportunity to be introduced to the diocese,” Isham said.



The conference is held each year on the weekend of Catechetical Sunday, which the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops sponsor to recognize catechists. The theme for Catechetical Sunday and the conference this year is “Enlisting Witnesses for Jesus Christ.”



Deacon Ambriz

Isham is expecting between 600 and 800 catechists from across the diocese to attend this year’s conference.



Jeanette Sparkman, the director of religious education and adult faith formation at St. Catherine Church in Columbia, invites all the parish’s religious education teachers from kindergarten through 10th grade, youth ministers, and adult faith formation facilitators to attend the conference. “We invite everyone.”



She’s expecting to bring about 10 English speaking catechetists this year and a similar or larger number of catechists from the parish’s Hispanic religious education program.



“They just like coming together and talking with other catechists from other parishes, and networking with them and getting ideas,” Sparkman said. “They receive a lot of tips they bring to the classroom.”



All the catechists who attend also earn credits toward renewing their certification as catechists, she said.



The conference is one of the largest bilingual events held in the diocese each year, noted Sister Mary Johanna, O.P., who is one of three Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia who lead the Hispanic catechist formation program in the diocese.



“They love to hear the talks and be encouraged in the work they’re doing,” she said of the Hispanic catechists who will be attending the conference.



In the last two years, the number of Spanish-speaking catechists have made up more than half of the total attending, Sister Mary Johanna said.



“The Hispanic community loves having retreats and days like this,” she said. “They love to learn more about their faith. … They really like having the prayer.”



At the request of some of the Hispanic catechists, organizers have added adoration to the day’s schedule, Sister Mary Johanna said.



“The day is really well done,” she said.



It begins with all the catechists coming together for Mass. “That’s very important that we come together like that,” said Sparkman. “It’s just a great feeling when we start the day out together like that.”



The conference is free to all the attendees and is paid for with funds collected through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries, Isham said.



Also on hand, she said, will be exhibitor booths from diocesan ministries, Catholic bookstores, Catholic Relief Services, Mulier Care and others.



She asks attendees to register so she will know how many lunches to provide.



Those interested can register online by visiting the diocesan website at www.dioceseofnashville.com.



