Cathedral parishioner recalls encounters with soon-to-be beatified priest

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

The sainthood cause of Wisconsin-born Father Solanus Casey (1870-1957), a Capuchin priest and doorkeeper at Franciscan friaries in New York and Detroit, has advanced to the beatification stage after Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to his intercession. Father Solanus Casey, above, is seen talking to a woman in this 1954 file photo. During his lifetime, countless men, women and young people came to him seeking wisdom, counsel and aid. CNS photo/The Michigan Catholic

When Cathedral of the Incarnation parishioner Alice Hill was a baby, she came down with a near-fatal staph infection. Doctors in her family’s hometown of Detroit were unable to do anything to care for the little girl.Hill’s parents, desperate to save their infant daughter’s life, needed a miracle to help cure her illness and keep their sanity. They found that divine intervention through the help of a family friend, Capuchin Friar Solanus Casey, who was the doorkeeper at Saint Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit.Father Casey, known in town as a miracle-worker who cared deeply for the poor and sick, laid hands on baby Alice and prayed over her. Within minutes she recovered.Decades later, Alice Hill is deeply grateful for his presence in her life, and Father Casey is on the path to sainthood. He will be beatified at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 18 and given the title “Blessed.”“All I know is that this man saved my life,” Hill said. “I am so blessed to still be here because of him.”Born Bernard Francis Casey in Oak Grove, Wisconsin, in 1870 as one of 16 children to Irish farmers; Father Casey had little formal education growing up because he was always helping on the family farm. After leaving home, he worked as a street car operator, a hospital orderly, a prison guard, and a lumberjack before entering the priesthood. Witnessing a brutal murder during his time as a prison guard prompted him to re-evaluate his life choices and consider becoming a priest.When Father Casey entered Saint Francis High School Seminary in Wisconsin, his lack of an education left him unable to master the German and Latin languages that were essential to the life of a diocesan priest. His teachers, seeing his determination to be ordained despite his limitations, encouraged him to join a religious order, where he could be a “simplex” priest, a role that gave him most of the responsibilities of the priesthood but banned him from preaching and administering the Sacrament of Penance.He joined the Capuchin Friars in 1897 and ministered at several monasteries over the years. In 1904, he was ordained to the priesthood in Milwaukee and celebrated his first Mass in Appleton, Wisconsin. He was given the name Solanus after the Franciscan missionary St. Francis Solanus.Eventually his work led him to being the doorkeeper Saint Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit, where he cared for the sick, the poor, and the downtrodden who visited the monastery looking for help with their struggles.He became well-known throughout the city for his kindness, his wisdom, and miraculously curing countless people ravaged by disease.“Although he had a hard time in seminary, God still used Father Casey in that simple role as doorkeeper to touch thousands of lives,” Hill said.It was in that city that his life and the life of the Hill family intersected. “My dad knew Father Casey ever since he was a boy; serving at his Masses,” Hill explained. “They stayed in touch over the years, and when Father Casey was elderly and sick, my father would bring medicine to him.”The Hill family was also active parishioners at Saint Bonaventure Church. “Mom and Dad were very involved in the church attached to the monastery, and we’d see him at Mass all the time,” she said.Though Hill was not particularly close to him, she still cannot understate the impact Father Casey has had on her life. “I just admire this man’s spirit so much. Over the last 60 years I’ve prayed for him to become a saint, and I still wear his scapular every day,” she said. “He was just so humble and took everything as it came. He never let his gift of healing go to his head. And he truly, genuinely cared for people. Most friars don’t really want the job of being a doorkeeper at a monastery because it’s such a simple job. But for him, it was an opportunity to meet people, and serve them and love them.”His legacy still lives on amongst Michigan Catholics. “Lots of Catholics I know in Detroit are so excited that one of their native sons is being beatified,” Hill said. “Everyone there knows his story. He’s only the second man born in America to ever be beatified, and for the Catholic community in Michigan, it’s especially thrilling. His beatification will definitely put Detroit on the map. The Solanus Casey Center there is dedicated to his memory. They’ve been getting lots of visitors lately, with plenty more to come after the beatification. He also set up the Capuchin Soup Kitchen there during the Great Depression, to help feed the hungry, and it still exists today. He really left his mark on that city.”Hill is beaming with pride and joy that Father Casey is being recognized. “It’s been a long time coming; 60 years since he died in 1957, and I am so incredibly happy that people around the world can now learn about his story. He was just everything that we’d all like to be,” she said. “He was a beautiful, simple, humble man; very loving, caring, compassionate, and kind. There’s no better role model I can think of than Father Casey.”