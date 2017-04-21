Catholic Charities hosts meeting to release report on community needs

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

The Metro Social Services office unveiled its Community Needs Evaluation during a meeting Friday, April 7, at the Catholic Pastoral Center. Renee Pratt, executive director of Metro Social Services, leads the discussion of the report. Photo by Andy Telli

The income disparity between African Americans and whites in Davidson County is just as great today as it was in 1963, according to the 2016 Community Needs Evaluation released by the Metro Social Services Department during a special meeting held April 7 at the Catholic Pastoral Center.In 2015, the median household income for whites in Davidson County was $60,366 and $34,856 for African Americans, noted Dinah Gregory, director of planning and coordination – social data analysis, who presented the study to a group of more than 300 people representing service organizations, other non-profits, advocacy groups, elected officials and Metro and state government officials.The report focused primarily on whites and African Americans because they are the two largest racial or ethnic groups in Davidson County, Gregory said.The difference in income can be attributed to several social and economic factors, including the lower number of college graduates in the African American community, which can have a long-term impact on a person’s earning potential, Gregory said.It is getting harder for people to climb up the economic ladder out of poverty, she said. “Minorities are not able to catch up.”The Community Needs Evaluation is a profile of Davidson County based on social, socio-economic and demographic data, Gregory explained. It includes statistics on a variety of topics, including aging and disability, health, housing, workforce and economic opportunity, and food and nutrition.The purpose is to provide information to governmental agencies and community organizations to help them set policy and funding levels and to develop programs to address the most pressing issues facing the city, Gregory said.Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was on hand as Gregory and others from the Metro Social Services Department reviewed the document.This year’s evaluation, the eighth annual, included two additional areas of interest: income disparity and the effects of toxic stress.Children who experience stress due to poverty over a long period of time or from very intense experiences can suffer lasting damage, physically and emotionally, Gregory said.She decided to include a section on toxic stress and poverty in this year’s Community Needs Evaluation after attending a 2015 summit sponsored by Gov. Bill Haslam on adverse childhood experiences, Gregory said. “It just opened up my eyes to how much difference this makes.”Toxic stress for children can have a negative impact on brain development that can lead to poorer health, lower educational achievement, and higher risk for drug and alcohol abuse as adults, Gregory said.One thing that can reduce the adverse effects of toxic stress is establishing positive, protective and caring relationships with adults, Gregory said. That might point to the need for more programs that provide mentors for children and training for parents, she said.“The best way to address these are through prevention and very early intervention,” Gregory said.Catholic Charities of Tennessee, which hosted the meeting to unveil the Community Needs Evaluation, is one of the agencies that will use the report to shape its programming. “Now that we have a copy of the report, we’ll use the information as part of our own assessment of services we provide in Davidson County,” said Pam Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities.Her predecessor, Bill Sinclair, before he retired, made arrangements to offer the Catholic Pastoral Center as a location for the meeting to release the report.The Catholic Pastoral Center was convenient and offered plenty of parking, Gregory said. “It was wonderful. We appreciate that so much.”